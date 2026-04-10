Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
10 April 2026 at 16:00 EEST
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 4 619 321 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 2 October 2025.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 133 449 635.
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Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
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Nokia
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Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Nokia
Investor Relations
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Email: investor.relations@nokia.com