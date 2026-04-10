Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
10 April 2026 at 16:00 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Hotard)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hotard, Justin
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 151052/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-04-10
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 321900 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 321900 Volume weighted average price: N/A
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
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