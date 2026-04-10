FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Durham, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition in Durham, North Carolina.

The community is situated approximately 10 minutes from downtown Durham, providing residents with direct access to one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Durham is home to Duke University, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and a thriving innovation economy anchored by Research Triangle Park.

Durham and the broader Triangle Region continue to attract significant institutional investment, corporate relocations, and population inflows, driven by its concentration of top-tier universities and an exceptional quality of life.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “Durham is one of the strongest markets in the Southeast, and this acquisition is a natural fit for our portfolio — a well-located community where we can deliver quality, affordable housing in a market where demand continues to outpace supply.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 83 properties with over 3,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities