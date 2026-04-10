Crypto Cooling Market worth $3.69 billion by 2032 at CAGR 16.5% says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Crypto Cooling Market global Crypto Cooling market is projected to grow from USD 1.27 billion in 2025 to USD 3.69 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.5% as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The global crypto cooling market is expanding as cryptocurrency mining increasingly operates at higher computational intensities and tighter hardware configurations, generating substantial heat that requires effective management to maintain operational efficiency. The need for advanced thermal management systems has grown as miners seek to deliver consistent performance while reducing operational interruptions. The industry’s shift toward dedicated mining sites and modular data center systems has increased demand for integrated cooling systems, enabling facilities to expand their operations. Operators are now moving toward cooling technologies that improve energy management and enhance long-term operational performance, driven by new efficiency standards and a greater understanding of total operational costs. The global crypto cooling market is experiencing consistent growth driven by structural changes in mining operations and the development of new infrastructure.

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List of Key Players in Crypto Cooling Market:

Green Revolution Cooling (US), Submer (Spain), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Engineered Fluids (US).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Crypto Cooling Market:

Drivers: Rising Power Density of Latest Mining Hardware Restraint: Crypto Market Volatility Opportunity: Integration with Al, Telecom, and High-Performance Electronics Challenge: Lack of Standardization

Key Findings of the Study:

By type of cooling, the liquid cooling segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. By hardware type, ASIC mining is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the crypto cooling market in terms of value during the forecast period. North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

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Based on type of cooling, the liquid cooling segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The liquid cooling segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it effectively meets the increasing thermal demands of high-performance mining equipment. The increasing power consumption of mining equipment is causing traditional air-cooling systems to fail to provide sufficient cooling for both large operations and high-performance systems. Modern mining facilities increasingly adopt liquid-cooling technologies because they offer superior heat transfer, energy efficiency, and better space utilization through immersion and direct-to-chip cooling methods. The need to cut operational expenses while improving energy efficiency leads operators to select liquid-based cooling systems. The solutions achieve faster market acceptance because they provide businesses with scalable systems that enable uninterrupted operations and longer equipment durability.

Based on hardware type, the ASIC mining segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ASIC mining segment is expected to achieve the highest growth rate during the forecast period as large-scale cryptocurrency mining operations increasingly adopt application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). ASIC miners deliver superior computational performance because they are built to operate more efficiently than GPU-based mining systems, but their operation generates persistent heat, which requires advanced cooling systems. Mining operations require specialized cooling systems designed for ASIC equipment, as mining difficulty increases and operators seek better performance and lower energy consumption. The expansion of industrial-scale mining farms, along with the adoption of high-density rack systems, creates an urgent need for effective, reliable thermal management solutions. Miners prefer to develop strong cooling systems because ASIC equipment requires lengthy operational periods and high capital costs, which help miners extend their hardware lifespan while producing stable output, thus driving market growth in the global crypto cooling industry

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North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of large-scale cryptocurrency mining operations and high-density data centers across the region. The mining operators already operating in the area, together with rising investments in digital asset infrastructure development and the availability of reliable power networks, enable the use of modern cooling systems. The North American mining industry’s expansion, following regulatory changes in other countries, has created a greater need for thermal management systems that balance efficiency and scalability. The rising need for energy-efficient systems, along with sustainability requirements and the implementation of renewable energy sources, is driving organizations to adopt both liquid and immersion cooling systems. The region will continue developing crypto-cooling solutions throughout the forecast period to enhance industrial mining performance and address extensive thermal demands.

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