HITN Marks World Parkinson's Day with Special Broadcast of The Long Road to Hope: Ending Parkinson’s Disease

The Documentary from the University of Rochester Center for Health and Technology Airs on HITN on April 11 at 5:00 PM — Bringing Parkinson's Awareness to Hispanic Communities Across the US

Link to The Long Road to Hope IMAGES

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of World Parkinson’s Day, Hispanic Information and Telecommunication Network, Inc. (HITN), the leading Spanish-language public media network in the United States will broadcast The Long Road to Hope: Ending Parkinson’s Disease, a documentary produced by the University of Rochester Center for Health and Technology (CHeT), on Saturday, April 11, at 5:00 PM EDT. The program can also be viewed on demand on HITNGo.

Based on the Parkinson’s Foundation’s estimate of more than 1.1 million people in the United States living with Parkinson’s disease and 2023 U.S. Census data showing around 62 million Hispanics nationwide, an estimated 200,000 Hispanics in the U.S. are currently living with Parkinson’s disease. This number underscores the importance of continuing to grow Spanish-language resources, culturally responsive outreach, and Hispanic representation in Parkinson’s research.

“Teaming up with the University of Rochester Center for Health and Technology to air The Long Road to Hope is exactly the kind of work HITN exists to do. We want to ensure that Hispanics living with Parkinson’s disease in this country have information in their language, with relevant stories and knowledge that reflects our community and that hope — and prevention — are real possibilities. This broadcast is our commitment to being a trusted space with valuable information,” said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Vice President of Content, HITN

The University of Rochester Center for Health and Technology produced The Long Road to Hope, based on the book Ending Parkinson's Disease, co-written by Dr. Ray Dorsey, a neurologist and leading advocate for raising awareness and advancing the global effort to prevent and ultimately end Parkinson's disease.

"We hope the stories of those in The Long Road to Hope light a way to a world where Parkinson's is increasingly rare. For almost all, Parkinson's is preventable. Two centuries of Parkinson's is enough. Let's be the generation that brings about the fall of this terrible disease," said Dr. Ray Dorsey, co-author of Ending Parkinson's Disease (endingpd.org) and The Parkinson's Plan (pdplan.org).

About the Documentary

The Long Road to Hope: Ending Parkinson’s Disease profiles twelve extraordinary individuals navigating life with Parkinson’s disease, offering an intimate window into their personal journeys and their shared determination to confront — and ultimately end — this debilitating illness. The documentary draws on the work of leading researchers, advocates, and patients to make the case that for almost all, Parkinson’s is preventable, and that meaningful progress is within reach.

Dr. María De León, neurologist, movement-disorders specialist, and patient ally, brings a deeply personal perspective to this documentary: she lives with the disease herself. Through her books Parkinson's Diva and Viviendo más allá del Parkinson, and years of commitment to her community, Dr. De León has worked tirelessly to advance meaningful Spanish-language outreach and greater Hispanic representation in Parkinson's research.

The broadcast of The Long Road to Hope represents a landmark moment in HITN’s mission to deliver meaningful and relevant health content to Hispanic communities across the United States.

About HITN-TV

HITN-TV is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV , DIRECTV NOW , AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now , DISH Network , Verizon FiOS TV , Comcast Xfinity , Charter Spectrum , Mediacom , CenturyLink Prism , and Altice , Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico) . Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription.

For more information:



Corporate Webpage: HITN .org

TV Webpage: hitn .tv

Linkedin: @ HITN

Facebook: @ HITNtv

X: @ hitn

Instagram: @ HITNtv

YouTube: @ HITNTelevision

HITN Press Contact:

Virginia Ariemma

variemma@outook.com



About the University of Rochester Center for Health and Technology (CHeT)

The Center for Health + Technology (CHeT) aims to accelerate clinical research and advance the development of therapeutics. CHeT is comprised of six units that contribute to the development of new therapeutics, diagnostics, and devices. We work collaboratively to advance innovation at multiple stages of diagnosis, drug development, and clinical care. For more than three decades, CHeT has served as a worldwide leader in the conduct, planning, implementation, and analysis of large multi-center clinical research studies.

Website: https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/chet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ur-chet/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/URCHeT/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/027db8ad-a771-4910-abcb-49f09f8a5576