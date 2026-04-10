IMC Logistics Names Mark McKendry President of Canada Region

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMC Logistics has named Mark McKendry as President of its Canadian Region. McKendry will lead the company's first international expansion in Toronto, Ontario, expected to open in the second quarter of 2026.

McKendry steps into the role as Canada's trade landscape is shifting. As Canadian shippers diversify sourcing strategies and containerized volumes grow, IMC is expanding its proven drayage expertise into a new market. Paired with McKendry's deep knowledge of Canadian freight and logistics, the company is positioned to deliver capacity and real-time container visibility from day one.

"Mark is exactly the right person to begin this chapter for us," said Joel Henry, Chief Executive Officer of IMC Logistics. "He understands the urgency Canadian shippers are facing right now, and he has the drive to build something that meets this moment."

A Canadian native, McKendry brings deep roots in the industry to the position. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Integrated Logistics at a large motor carrier and previously held senior leadership roles in the Canadian railroad industry. His career in the industry began on the rails, literally, as a train conductor, giving him a ground-level understanding and a unique perspective to the role. McKendry holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

McKendry will oversee all aspects of the Toronto launch, including building capacity, establishing customer partnerships, and hiring for the new market.

The Toronto facility, located within one of the busiest trade crossings between the United States and Canada, will serve both cross-border and domestic Canadian marine drayage customers.

About IMC Logistics: IMC Logistics is the largest marine drayage provider in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis, an integrated network of secure depots, and transloading facilities, IMC moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. IMC delivers with actionable visibility, asset-based truck capacity, industry leading sustainability, and long-established regional expertise across the nation. To learn more, visit www.imcc.com.

Contact: Jennifer Shaffer

901-480-4501

jshaffer@imcc.com

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