My Bridge Loan Announces Increased Demand for Bridge Financing in 2026 Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions

West Palm Beach, FL, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for bridge financing continues to grow as commercial real estate investors navigate a rapidly evolving acquisition landscape in 2026. With many multifamily and commercial properties requiring quick execution and flexible capital structures, My Bridge Loan notes that short-term bridge loans are increasingly being used to close transactions while long-term financing or repositioning plans are finalized.

Aerial view of multifamily and commercial properties in the Bronx, where investors are increasingly leveraging bridge financing to move quickly on acquisition opportunities.

Across many U.S. markets, commercial real estate investors are adapting to a new environment shaped by higher interest rates, changing capital markets, and shifting property valuations. While transaction activity slowed in some sectors over the past year, investor demand for multifamily and income-producing properties remains strong in many regions.

In this environment, the ability to secure financing quickly has become a major advantage for experienced operators and real estate investment groups.

Solving for The “Lending Gap”

Bridge loans provide short-term capital that allows investors to acquire or stabilize a commercial property before securing permanent financing. Because these loans are designed to move quickly and offer flexible underwriting, they are often used for acquisitions, repositioning strategies, and value-add opportunities.

“Speed has become one of the most valuable assets in commercial real estate transactions today,” says Ari Schwartz, co-founder of My Bridge Loan. “When multiple investors are competing for the same asset, a bridge loan isn’t just a financial tool - it can be a strategic advantage that allows experienced operators to close quickly and execute their business plan.”

Over the past several years, commercial real estate markets have experienced significant shifts. Property values surged between 2020 and 2025 across many sectors, particularly multifamily housing. While pricing has moderated in some markets more recently, investor interest in income-producing assets remains strong.

At the same time, many lenders have tightened underwriting standards, making it more challenging for investors to secure traditional long-term financing during the acquisition phase of a project.

This has increased the importance of bridge financing as a transitional funding solution.

Common Situations for Bridge Loans

Bridge loans are commonly used in situations such as:

Acquiring multifamily properties that require renovation or repositioning

Closing time-sensitive commercial real estate transactions

Stabilizing properties before refinancing into long-term debt

Providing short-term liquidity during investment transitions

Because bridge loans are structured as short-term commercial financing tools, they provide investors with flexibility while executing operational improvements or securing permanent financing.

Operating from West Palm Beach, My Bridge Loan works with commercial real estate investors across the eastern seaboard who require fast, flexible capital for acquisitions and property repositioning strategies.

“Bridge financing plays an important role in today’s market,” Schwartz explains. “For experienced real estate operators, the ability to move quickly and secure transitional capital can unlock opportunities that might otherwise be missed.”

While bridge loans are not intended as permanent financing, they can provide critical flexibility during commercial real estate transactions that require speed, restructuring, or property improvements.

As market conditions continue to evolve, My Bridge Loan believes bridge financing will remain a key component of many commercial real estate investment strategies.

Bridge loans are a great way to secure financing quickly.

About My Bridge Loan

My Bridge Loan provides short-term commercial real estate financing designed to help investors move quickly on acquisition and repositioning opportunities. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the firm works with commercial real estate operators across the eastern seaboard, specializing in bridge loans for multifamily and income-producing properties. By offering flexible and fast financing solutions, My Bridge Loan helps investors execute time-sensitive transactions and transition properties toward long-term financing.

Press Inquiries

Ari Schwartz

contact [at] lionfoxpartners.com

646-870-4114

1601 Forum Place, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

https://www.mybridgeloan.com/