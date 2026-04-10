American Living Introduces the Dunes View 2.0 Modular Home Following Strong Demand for Its Popular Cottage-Style Design in Michigan

Jenison, MI, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. housing shortage reaches 4 million homes, the West Michigan-based builder expands its portfolio with a high-efficiency alternative to traditional construction.

American Living unveils the Dunes View 2.0, a modern modular home combining clean design, natural light, and customizable living spaces.

As housing demand continues to outpace supply across the United States, American Living has seen modular homes gain new attention from homebuyers looking for efficient, customizable alternatives to traditional construction. Michigan-based modular home builder American Living has announced the release of The Dunes View 2.0, an updated version of its most popular home models.

The new model follows the success of the original Dunes View, which became a standout offering at American Living’s Michigan model center and quickly sold out due to strong buyer interest.

The Dunes View 2.0 was recently delivered and set at American Living’s showroom in Jenison, MI, where it will soon be available for public tours.

“We knew the Dunes View was something special when people started walking through it,” said John Van Zalen, President of American Living. “It quickly became one of the most exciting homes to show because it demonstrated how modern modular homes can offer both great design and practical living space. After the original model sold out, creating the Dunes View 2.0 was the natural next step.”

Modular Homes Gaining Momentum Amid Housing Shortages

The introduction of the Dunes View 2.0 comes at a time when the U.S. housing market continues to face major supply challenges. Recent housing data estimates the country is currently short roughly 4 million homes needed to meet demand, contributing to rising home prices nationwide.

As a result, factory-built housing solutions like modular homes are becoming an increasingly attractive option for both builders and buyers.

The U.S. modular construction market reached approximately $20.3 billion in 2024, representing about 5% of total construction activity, with continued growth expected as builders look for faster and more efficient building methods.

Unlike manufactured housing, modular homes are constructed in sections inside a controlled factory environment and then assembled on-site, which can significantly reduce build timelines. In many cases, modular homes can be completed in roughly 10–14 weeks compared to 24–30 weeks for traditional site-built homes.

“More buyers are realizing modular homes offer a great balance of design flexibility, construction quality, and efficiency,” Van Zalen added. “For many homeowners, it’s a smarter path to building the home they want.”

A Bright, Open Design That Became a Customer Favorite

The original Dunes View stood out for its bright, open-concept layout, expansive windows, and spacious design. The home offers approximately 1,850 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, giving homeowners a comfortable layout designed for both everyday living and entertaining.

Homebuyers also appreciate the ability to customize the design through a variety of finishes, upgrades, and energy-efficient options, allowing each home to reflect the buyer’s style and needs.

The Dunes View 2.0 builds on these popular features while continuing to showcase the flexibility and craftsmanship that modular construction can offer.

Continuing a Legacy of Modular Innovation in Michigan

American Living has been serving homeowners throughout Michigan for decades, helping buyers explore modular home options that combine efficient construction with modern design.

With the introduction of the Dunes View 2.0, the company continues to expand its lineup of modular homes while responding to growing interest from buyers seeking alternatives to traditional construction.

The new model is expected to become a centerpiece of American Living’s model center, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the next evolution of a design that has already proven extremely popular.

Interior view of the Dunes View 2.0 showcasing its open-concept living space, modern kitchen, and lofted design.

About American Living

American Living is a Western Michigan-based modular home builder specializing in customizable homes designed for durability, efficiency, and modern living. With decades of experience in modular construction, the company offers a wide range of floor plans and design options that allow homeowners to build high-quality homes with streamlined construction timelines.

Press Inquiries

John Van Zalen

john [at] americanml.com

(616)-457-1620

https://www.americanml.com

950 Chicago Drive Jenison, MI 49428