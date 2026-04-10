Prison Fellowship Honors Pat Nolan with 2026 Charles Colson Advocate of Hope Award at Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, presented the 2026 Charles Colson Advocate of Hope Award to Pat Nolan for his decades of work in championing prison reform, second chances and safer communities. Nolan received the award during a reception of Prison Fellowship’s Second Chance Month partners and other special guests held at The Capitol View at 400 in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

A lawyer and former California State Assembly member, Nolan was personally invited by Prison Fellowship founder Chuck Colson in 1996 to head a division of Prison Fellowship dedicated to advocating for the rights of incarcerated people, formerly known as Justice Fellowship. Prior to that, Nolan spent over 32 months in federal prison on charges for which he was later pardoned. Over the next 18 years with Prison Fellowship, Nolan brought together lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to advance criminal justice legislation including the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, the Prison Rape Elimination Act, and the Second Chance Act.

Following his tenure at Prison Fellowship, Nolan continued his justice work at the American Conservative Union (ACU), where he founded the Nolan Center for Justice. There he played a prominent role in the passage of the First Step Act, among many other federal and state reforms.

“Nobody deserves this award more than Pat Nolan,” said Prison Fellowship President and CEO Heather Rice-Minus. “For almost two decades Pat served tirelessly to transform Prison Fellowship into a leading voice for advocacy and bipartisan criminal justice reform. Throughout his impressive career, Pat personified Chuck’s vision of restoring hope, transforming lives and giving people a second chance through his relentless pursuit of prison reform. Pat’s legacy is a testament to why justice is so integral to our mission and vision today.”

“Being named the 2026 Charles Colson Advocate of Hope award recipient is one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Pat Nolan. “For 18 years, I had the extraordinary privilege of working alongside Chuck Colson and Prison Fellowship to advance bipartisan legislation that sought to transform incarceration from a place of punishment to an opportunity for redemption and purpose. I’m encouraged to see Prison Fellowship continue to build on Chuck’s legacy and be a leading voice for justice and second chances.”

Today, Nolan is Director Emeritus of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform, American Conservative Union Foundation. He has been honored by the Freda Utley Foundation for his pioneering work in criminal justice reform and is the recipient of the Justice Roundtable’s Advocate Award from the Vera institute of Justice and the Architect of Justice Award from the Center for Policing Equity.

The Charles Colson Advocate of Hope Award, sponsored by Prison Fellowship, recognizes individuals who have faithfully and courageously worked to restore those affected by crime and incarceration. Honorees demonstrate a proven track record of faithful and winsome advocacy for criminal justice reform that restores—leadership that blazes a trail toward a future of rehabilitation and transformation.

Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy and hope in our culture.