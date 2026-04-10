Vibbber Tech Launches Kung Fu Family, a Parenting App Like a Wise Friend Who's Done the Research

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibbber Tech today launched Kung Fu Family, a free AI-powered parenting companion that learns each child — their temperament, their triggers, what works and what doesn’t — and surfaces the right strategy at the right moment from a library of over 1,500 research-backed techniques.

“Parents don’t need another AI that says ‘set clear boundaries’ and ‘be consistent.’ They need something that knows their kid. The spirited 4-year-old who melts down at every transition needs a completely different playbook than the sensitive one who goes quiet and shuts down. That’s what we built — the right strategy for the right child, a parenting companion that evolves with your child and your family.”

— Marc Schwyn, Co-founder of Kung Fu Family

What’s Inside

Parenting Companion (app.kungfu.family) — Describe your situation, get personalized guidance that fits your child. The companion learns your family over time — adapting as your child grows and your dynamics change.

Child Profiles — The platform learns each child. Parents build a profile capturing their child’s temperament, strengths, and challenges. As they report what worked and what didn’t, the companion gets smarter — adapting its recommendations to the child it actually knows, not a hypothetical average one.

Parent Community — A space for parents to connect, share what’s working, ask questions, and support each other. Real families navigating real challenges together.

Free Strategy Blog (kungfu.family) — Over 150 in-depth articles translating research-backed strategies into practical parenting guidance — from tackling picky eating to building resilience to managing screen time. All free, no account required.

The app is free to start — no sign-up, no credit card, no email wall.

About Kung Fu Family

Kung Fu Family is a parenting strategy platform that translates the world’s best research on child development, psychology, and education into practical, beautifully designed guidance for real families. From infancy through the teen years, its articles and app cover the full range of what it means to raise a whole, confident, capable human being.

Follow Kung Fu Family:

Instagram: @app.kungfu.family

X: @appkungfufamily

TikTok: @app.kungfu.family

Reddit: u/KungfuFamily

Media Contact:

media@vibbber.com