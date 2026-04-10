Syngas Market Forecast to Reach 552.65 mm nm³/h by 2031 Driven by MTO Expansion and Clean Fuel Investments, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the syngas market size is set for strong near-term expansion. The industry is projected to rise from 290.91 million metric normal cubic meters per hour (mm nm³/h) in 2025 to 323.75 mm nm³/h in 2026, reaching nearly 552.65 mm nm³/h by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.29%. Growth is largely driven by increasing methanol-to-olefins capacity, new ammonia plants in food-deficit regions, and aviation fuel decarbonization goals encouraging power-to-liquids investments.

While natural gas-based steam reforming remains cost-effective and supports blue hydrogen production, coal gasification continues in China under stricter efficiency and carbon capture standards. Advanced gasifier technologies are further strengthening project scale and competitiveness worldwide.

Syngas Market Trends & Insights

Rising Momentum in MTO Investments Across China

China’s petrochemical landscape is steadily moving toward chemical-focused production, with methanol-to-olefins (MTO) projects gaining strong traction. Large integrated coal-to-chemicals complexes highlight the country’s intent to convert coal into higher-value products rather than traditional fuels. Because olefins production through the MTO pathway depends heavily on syngas as a core input, every expansion in MTO capacity directly amplifies syngas demand.

“The syngas market reflects steady industrial demand shaped by evolving energy and feedstock dynamics across regions,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. “This assessment is grounded in consistently applied research frameworks, offering decision-makers a transparent, comparable view that supports confident benchmarking against other available analyses.”

Process Innovation: Enhancing Efficiency and Sustainability

Technological advancements in catalytic processes are also improving efficiency and lowering emissions, making these complexes more competitive and environmentally aligned. This structural transition continues to strengthen syngas consumption across major industrial hubs.

Expanding Fertilizer Projects in Emerging Economies

Growing food security concerns in South Asia and parts of Africa are accelerating new ammonia and fertilizer investments. Large-scale green ammonia initiatives and advanced synthesis technologies are reshaping production economics while increasing reliance on syngas as a feedstock. As ammonia remains central to global fertilizer supply chains, rising agricultural demand translates into sustained syngas requirements.

Gain Region-Wise Analysis and Localized Coverage, Including the Japanese Edition: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/syngas-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Syngas Industry Segmentation Insigh

By Feedstock

Coal

Natural Gas

Petroleum Coke

Other Feedstock Types

By Technology

Steam Reforming

Gasification

By Gasifier Type

Fixed Bed

Fluidized Bed

Entrained Flow

By Application

Methanol

Ammonia

Hydrogen

Liquid Fuels

Synthetic Natural Gas

Direct Reduced Iron

Electricity

Other Applications

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle-East and Africa

For a full breakdown of syngas market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/syngas-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Syngas Companies

AHT Syngas Technology N.V.

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

BASF SE

John Wood Group PLC

KBR Inc.

Linde plc

MAIRE S.p.A.

POSCO

Sasol

Shell plc

Technip Energies N.V.

Thyssenkrupp

Topsoe A/S

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific Strengthening Its Industrial Base

The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead global syngas consumption, supported by China’s extensive coal-to-chemicals infrastructure and expanding methanol-to-olefins facilities. India is also accelerating investments under its green hydrogen strategy, encouraging large-scale ammonia and export-oriented projects. Across Southeast Asia, smaller gasification systems are being deployed to convert agricultural residues into energy and fertilizer inputs, strengthening domestic supply chains and reducing reliance on imports.

North America Leveraging Gas and Carbon Capture Advantages

North America benefits from competitively priced shale gas and strong policy backing for carbon capture, driving new blue hydrogen and reforming projects. Integrated facilities in the United States and Canada are reinforcing supply security while positioning the region as a key exporter of ammonia and methanol.

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