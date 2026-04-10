Citroën & BETC unveil "Calm Diffuser" to tackle in-car pet anxiety





PARIS, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s be honest: for millions of dogs and cats, a car journey isn’t a "scenic trip." It’s a high-speed horror movie. Between the mysterious vibrations, the terrifying roar of the wind, and the existential dread of “are we going to the vet or the park?”, your backseat is often a theater of pure, unadulterated panic.

For a century, Citroën has been the gold standard of comfort. We’ve mastered the seats, the suspension, and even those weird Seetroën glasses for carsick humans. But we realized that "comfort" is a hollow promise if your four-legged passenger is vibrating with anxiety or hyperventilating into the upholstery.

We’ve all tried it: hanging a pine-scented cardboard tree from the mirror to "soothe" a stressed-out Golden Retriever. Spoiler alert: it doesn't work. It just makes your car smell like a mall floor while your pet continues to have a mid-life crisis in the back.

We took the most decorative object in the car (the air freshener) and actually gave it a job.

The Calm Diffuser isn’t a perfume; it’s a plug-in peace treaty. It releases vet-approved, synthetic pheromones that mimic the natural "safe signals" mothers give their litters. It’s a silent, scentless (to humans) reassurance that everything is okay. It progressively diffuses as you drive, lowering the "panic heart rate" and helping the most anxious members of the family stay grounded.

"Comfort has never just been about lumbar support or fancy suspensions," says Aline Germain, Chief Marketing Officer at Citroën. "It’s about the vibe in the cabin. We’ve ignored the emotional well-being of our furry passengers for too long."

At BETC, the mission was simple: treat the source, not the symptoms. Instead of a complicated tech feature, we tackled a problem every pet owner discusses in hushed, terrified tones.

"The truth is, most pets treat a car ride like they’re being abducted by aliens," says Nicholas Bakshi. "Instead of just giving owners a better way to manage the chaos, we’re using simple science to prevent the panic at the source. It’s about turning a backseat nightmare… into a nap."

The campaign will roll out across social and digital, featuring the real-life, wide-eyed reactions of pets who are usually one bridge-crossing away from a nervous breakdown.

Citroën cares about people being comfortable in their cars. And let’s not be ridiculous: pets are people too.

Contact: Camille Chang, camille.chang@betc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb62bb74-5202-4b95-9779-8a816e65e5ea

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f81300e6-8308-45aa-b476-2a03b0d608f5