Michael Carbonara Signs Moms for Liberty Parent Pledge, Reaffirming Commitment to Parental Rights in Florida’s 25th Congressional District

Sunrise, Florida, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Carbonara, Republican candidate for Florida’s 25th Congressional District, today signed the Moms for Liberty Parent Pledge, formally committing to honor and defend the fundamental rights of parents to direct the education, medical care, and moral upbringing of their children. The signing took place in conjunction with a podcast recording alongside Catalina Stubbe, Outreach Director for Moms for Liberty, where the two discussed the state of American education and the urgency of restoring parental authority in schools.

The Moms for Liberty Parent Pledge calls on candidates and elected officials to advance policies that strengthen parental involvement, increase transparency in schools, and defend against government overreach at every level of government.

“Every mother, every father, deserves a seat at the table when it comes to their child’s education,” said Carbonara. “I signed because parental rights are not negotiable.”

“We are proud to see Michael Carbonara take this step,” said Catalina Stubbe, Outreach Director for Moms for Liberty. “Signing this pledge is a meaningful commitment to the families in South Florida. Children deserve representatives who understand that parents are not the problem in education, they are the solution.”

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a business leader, job creator, and technology entrepreneur who built his career in financial technology. He also started a fertility company helping parents realize the miracle of childbirth. His family fled Cuba for a better life in America. He is running for Congress to bring fresh, outsider leadership to Washington and fight to restore freedoms and make life more prosperous for South Florida families.

Website: https://michaelcarbonara.com/

About Moms for Liberty

Moms for Liberty is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to defending parental rights at every level of government. Founded in 2021, the organization has grown to chapters across the country and advocates for transparency, accountability, and family-centered education policy. Learn more at MomsForLiberty.org.

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