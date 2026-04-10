Greenwich Legal Associates LLC Announces Investigation of Skillsoft Corporation (SKIL)

GREENWICH, Conn., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Attorney Advertising

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Greenwich Legal Associates LLC issues the following notice to shareholders of Skillsoft Corporation (NYSE: SKIL). The firm’s investigation concerns whether the Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain compensation decisions, the reasons for the significant decline in the value of the stock in the past year, and the composition of Skillsoft’s Board of Directors.

If you are a shareholder of Skillsoft and are interested in obtaining additional information about your rights and options, please visit us at: https://greenwichlegalassociates.com/Skillsoft.

You may also contact Michele S. Carino, Esq. either via email at mcarino@grwlegal.com or by telephone at (203) 629-4900. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Greenwich Legal Associates LLC is a boutique law firm focusing on sophisticated class action litigation in the securities, antitrust and consumer areas. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://greenwichlegalassociates.com.

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