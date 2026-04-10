IoT Market Surges to $865.20 billion by 2030 | CAGR 9.6%.

Delray Beach, FL, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT Market is estimated to be worth USD 547.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 865.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Browse 236 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 285 Pages and in-depth TOC on "IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

IoT Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 547.06 billion

USD 547.06 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 865.20 billion

USD 865.20 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.6%.

IoT Market Analysis & Forecast:

North America is projected to be the second-largest market.

The security and safety software segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR.

Smart manufacturing is projected to hold the largest market share.

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The growing global demand for smart cities and sustainable infrastructure is a significant driver of the IoT market's expansion. Governments and municipalities are investing heavily in IoT-enabled systems to improve energy efficiency, enhance transportation management, and improve public safety. Smart grids, connected streetlights, and intelligent waste management solutions are helping to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. In transportation, IoT is being used for traffic flow optimization and connected vehicle systems that improve mobility and reduce congestion. Additionally, IoT’s role in water management, pollution tracking, and disaster preparedness is contributing to urban resilience and sustainability. As cities strive to meet their carbon neutrality targets and improve citizens’ quality of life, IoT remains the backbone technology, enabling smarter, greener, and more efficient urban ecosystems.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The IoT market in North America is experiencing strong growth, driven by advanced digital infrastructure, widespread 5G deployment, and high enterprise adoption across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and smart homes. The region benefits from a mature technology ecosystem and a strong presence of key players, including Cisco, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft, which are driving innovation in connectivity, edge computing, and IoT analytics.

Government initiatives promoting smart city development and industrial automation are further accelerating demand. The increasing integration of IoT with AI and cloud services is enabling real-time decision-making and predictive maintenance solutions across industries. Moreover, growing investments in cybersecurity and data governance frameworks are helping address privacy concerns and build user trust. As enterprises prioritize data-driven operations and sustainability goals, North America continues to lead in IoT innovation and large-scale deployments.

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The security and safety software segment is expected to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The proliferation of connected devices has increased vulnerability to data breaches, malware, and network attacks, driving demand for advanced threat detection and management tools. IoT security software provides device authentication, data encryption, and continuous network monitoring to prevent unauthorized access and data manipulation. Additionally, safety software plays a vital role in critical industries such as healthcare, energy, and transportation, ensuring compliance and protecting both human and system safety. The integration of AI and blockchain enhances threat prediction and data integrity, while cloud-based security solutions provide scalable and cost-effective protection. As regulatory frameworks tighten and enterprises expand their use of IoT, robust security and safety software will be essential for maintaining trust and resilience.

Smart manufacturing is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Smart manufacturing is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the IoT market, driven by the rise of Industry 4.0 and the need for operational excellence. IoT enables factories to connect machines, sensors, and systems, allowing real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process automation. Manufacturers utilize IoT data to enhance productivity, minimize downtime, and optimize their supply chains. Integration with AI, robotics, and digital twins enables advanced capabilities such as remote diagnostics and autonomous decision-making.

Major players are investing in connected factory solutions that integrate IoT with ERP and MES systems for improved visibility and control. The increasing focus on energy efficiency, worker safety, and flexible production further accelerates adoption. As global competition intensifies, smart manufacturing remains a dominant IoT application area, delivering measurable gains in efficiency and profitability.

The IoT market presents significant opportunities driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing connectivity through 5G, and the growing adoption of smart infrastructure across industries. Enterprises are leveraging IoT to enhance operational efficiency, facilitate real-time monitoring, and lower maintenance costs. The rise of connected healthcare and intelligent transportation systems further expands the potential applications of IoT.

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Additionally, advancements in edge computing and AI integration are enhancing data processing and decision-making at the device level. Governments and private sectors in both developed and emerging economies are investing heavily in IoT-based automation and sustainability initiatives. Additionally, the increasing availability of affordable sensors and cloud platforms is also accelerating the adoption of IoT among small and medium-sized enterprises.

Companies in IoT Market:

Companies in IoT Market include Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Texas Instruments (US), Siemens (US), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), PTC (US), STMicroelectronics (ST) (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), HP (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland).