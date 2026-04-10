Educational Toys Market Size to Exceed USD 185.56 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Toys Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Educational Toys Market Size was valued at USD 69.53 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 185.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.32% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Electronic Learning Toys is Boosting Market Expansion Globally

The market for educational toys is expanding rapidly due to rising consumer demand for interactive educational items. Early childhood development is becoming more and more popular due to the proliferation of educational tablets, smart toys, and preschool learning systems. Strong retail distribution and key channels supporting the e-commerce platform are contributing to an improvement in product accessibility. Furthermore, companies are able to offer affordable and technologically sophisticated items that support market expansion and quick adoption in both developed and emerging regions thanks to economical production and evolving edutainment solutions.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

LEGO Group

Mattel, Inc

Hasbro, Inc.

VTech Holdings Limited

Spin Master Corp

Melissa & Doug

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc

Fisher-Price

Ravensburger AG

Osmo

Sphero, Inc.

MindWare, Inc.

Fat Brain Toys, LLC

Thames & Kosmos

Educational Insights

Clementoni S.p.A.

Hape Holding AG

Smart Toys and Games (SmartGames)

KiwiCo, Inc.

Guidecraft Inc

Educational Toys Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 69.53 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 185.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.32% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type(Arts & Crafts, Role Play, Games & Puzzles, Motor Skills, Musical Toys, Stem Toys and Other Toys),

• By Age Group(Up to 4 Years, Between 4 and 8 Years and Above 8 Years)

• By Distribution Channel(Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce and Others)

• By Application(Educational Learning & Skill Development, Entertainment & Recreation, Cognitive Development, Creative Development (Arts, Design & Imagination Building), Physical & Motor Skill Enhancement and STEM Learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics))





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Educational Toys market is dominated by STEM Toys holding a share of 28.40% in 2025, as demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based learning tools is increasing globally. STEM Toys also remain the fastest-growing category at a CAGR of 11.50% due to the speedy integration of coding kits, robotics and AI-based learning systems.

By Age Group

The 4 to 8 years age group holds the largest share of 42.30% in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 10.93% in the Educational Toys market due to high demand for early learning, cognitive skill development, and foundational STEM education during primary childhood years.

By Distribution Channel

E-commerce holds the largest share in the Educational Toys market holding a CAGR of 38.50% in 2025 due to rising online shopping penetration, wide product availability, convenience, and strong digital payment adoption. The “Others” distribution channel is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 12.85%, driven by expansion of emerging retail formats such as direct-to-consumer models globally.

By Application

Educational Learning & Skill Development dominates the Educational Toys market with a share of 26.20% in 2025 due to strong emphasis on academic readiness, structured learning outcomes globally. Creative Development is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 11.92%, driven by rising demand for art-based learning, imagination-building activities, and open-ended play systems that encourage innovation, creativity, and emotional development among children.

Regional Insights:

Due to its high kid population, growing disposable incomes, and growing emphasis on early childhood education, Asia Pacific has the biggest market share of 36.60% for educational toys for 2025. High Uptake of Learning Engines Based on STEMAnother significant element that boosts the expansion of the various kinds of STEM-based learning engines through the acceptance of rapid urbanization is the high adoption of STEM-based learning engines in nations, such as China, India, and Japan.

The market for educational toys is expanding at the quickest rate of 8.96% in North America due to the high demand for STEM-based learning resources and the growing emphasis on early childhood cognitive development among parents. Regional expansion is supported by the widespread use of interactive and digital educational toys as well as the robust presence of major industry participants.

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Recent Developments:

In February 2026, LeapFrog Enterprises unveiled a new generation of adaptive educational toys at Toy Fair 2026, blending interactive technology, active play, and personalized learning for early childhood development. The lineup includes Leap Move motion-based learning expansion and hands-on toys supporting literacy, creativity, and problem-solving, reinforcing the company’s focus on play-based learning innovation.

Exclusive Sections of the Educational Toys Market Report (The USPs):

AI CAMERA TECHNOLOGY & ARCHITECTURE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate smart camera types, NPU integration, edge vs cloud processing, and advancements in image sensor technologies.

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