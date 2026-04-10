XPO Sponsors Pat Tillman Foundation’s Annual Pat’s Run for Third Year in a Row

GREENWICH, Conn., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, is proud to sponsor the Pat Tillman Foundation’s annual Pat’s Run for the third consecutive year. The event, taking place on Saturday, April 11 in Tempe, Arizona, will raise funds for the Tillman Scholars Program, which offers educational scholarships to service members, veterans and their families.



Over 75 XPO employees and their family members are scheduled to volunteer at and participate in the run. In addition to its sponsorship of the event, XPO is providing in-kind donations including forklifts and five tractor-trailers to help line the race course.



"XPO understands service, and that shared value is exactly why this partnership works," said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and a 2014 Tillman Scholar. "Three years in, their commitment to Pat's Run helps ensure we can keep investing in the leaders who carry that standard forward."



“At XPO, many of us share a connection to military service, which makes being part of Pat’s Run especially meaningful,” said Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO and a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran. “Our team is proud to support an event that brings people together to honor Pat Tillman’s legacy and support those who have served.”



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 592 locations and 37,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com

