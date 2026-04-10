XPO Sponsors Pat Tillman Foundation’s Annual Pat’s Run for Third Year in a Row

GREENWICH, Conn., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, is proud to sponsor the Pat Tillman Foundation’s annual Pat’s Run for the third consecutive year. The event, taking place on Saturday, April 11 in Tempe, Arizona, will raise funds for the Tillman Scholars Program, which offers educational scholarships to service members, veterans and their families.
Over 75 XPO employees and their family members are scheduled to volunteer at and participate in the run. In addition to its sponsorship of the event, XPO is providing in-kind donations including forklifts and five tractor-trailers to help line the race course.
"XPO understands service, and that shared value is exactly why this partnership works," said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and a 2014 Tillman Scholar. "Three years in, their commitment to Pat's Run helps ensure we can keep investing in the leaders who carry that standard forward."
“At XPO, many of us share a connection to military service, which makes being part of Pat’s Run especially meaningful,” said Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO and a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran. “Our team is proud to support an event that brings people together to honor Pat Tillman’s legacy and support those who have served.”
About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 592 locations and 37,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.
Media Contact
Cole Horton
+1 203-609-6004
cole.horton@xpo.com
XPO Sponsors Pat Tillman Foundation’s Annual Pat’s Run for Third Year in a Row
| Source: XPO, Inc. XPO, Inc.
GREENWICH, Conn., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, is proud to sponsor the Pat Tillman Foundation’s annual Pat’s Run for the third consecutive year. The event, taking place on Saturday, April 11 in Tempe, Arizona, will raise funds for the Tillman Scholars Program, which offers educational scholarships to service members, veterans and their families.
Recommended Reading
-
April 07, 2026 16:05 ET | Source: XPO, Inc.
GREENWICH, Conn., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its first quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results...Read More
-
March 26, 2026 12:00 ET | Source: XPO, Inc.
GREENWICH, CONN., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that human resources director Chelsey Johnston...Read More