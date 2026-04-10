Humber River Health Renames Wilson Site Hennick Humber Hospital Following Transformational $50 Million Gift

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humber River Health has announced that its Wilson site will be renamed Hennick Humber Hospital in recognition of a transformational $50 million gift from Jay and Barbara Hennick, through the Hennick Family Foundation. The gift represents one of the largest philanthropic donations ever made to a community hospital in Canada and will support the advancement of patient care, innovation, research, and education at the hospital.

“Jay and Barbara Hennick’s extraordinary generosity will have a lasting impact on the patients and communities we serve,” said Barb Collins, President and CEO of Humber River Health. “Their transformational gift will allow us to build on our strong foundation of innovation and accelerate the future of healthcare. By investing in advanced technologies, clinical programs, research, and education, this support will empower our teams to continue delivering the safest, highest quality care for our patients.”

The renaming of the hospital recognizes the Hennick family’s longstanding commitment to advancing healthcare in Canada and their belief that the model of care built at Humber River Health is not only working but leading the way. For patients, families and residents of northwest Toronto, this investment will allow the hospital to sustain and scale its current work, bringing improved models of care, new technologies, and new ideas forward sooner than would otherwise be possible.

Jay and Barbara Hennick, who both grew up in the surrounding community, share a deep connection with those served by the hospital. Their gift represents a meaningful investment back into the community that helped shape them, and a commitment to ensuring that future generations have access to exceptional care.

“When we considered another significant gift, we focused on where it could have the greatest impact,” said Jay and Barbara Hennick. “We sought a community hospital delivering exceptional care to a rapidly growing population—one whose achievements had outpaced the recognition and philanthropic support it had received. It quickly became clear that Humber fit that vision. The hospital is a leader in digital health, clinical integration, and patient‑centred care, offering the sophistication of a major academic centre with the accessibility and responsiveness of a first‑rate community hospital.”

Since opening its Wilson site, the organization has distinguished itself as a leader in healthcare innovation and system transformation. As North America’s first fully digital hospital, it introduced a fully-integrated electronic medical record system, real-time locating systems, and developed the first hospital Command Centre in Canada, which uses real-time data and artificial intelligence to monitor patient flow, predict capacity challenges, and improve operational efficiency across the organization. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, it's safer care numbers are 60 per cent better than the provincial and national averages, marking the seventh consecutive year it has led hospital safety and patient care.

Humber River Health has also demonstrated measurable results through initiatives designed to improve access and patient experience. This includes ensuring zero hallway healthcare, so patients receive care in appropriate clinical spaces rather than hallways, despite managing the province’s busiest emergency department. In addition, the organization has also become a leader in robotic-assisted surgery, investing in advanced surgical platforms that allow physicians to perform highly precise procedures with improved outcomes and shorter recovery times for patients. As a result of innovative surgical and anaesthetic approaches, the hospital has the lowest surgical wait lists compared to any other Greater Toronto Area hospital. These technologies, combined with Humber’s digital infrastructure, enable clinicians to deliver safer, more coordinated, and more efficient care.

Humber River Health continues to advance new models of care that integrate hospital services with community care, helping to improve access to healthcare for one of the fastest-growing and most diverse regions in the province.

In recognition of the renaming of the Wilson site, the Humber River Health Foundation will continue operating under its corporate name, while adopting the name Hennick Humber Hospital Foundation to reflect fundraising efforts connected to the renamed hospital site. This recognizes the generosity of the Hennick family and reinforces the Foundation’s mission to inspire philanthropy in support of exceptional patient care.

“Philanthropy plays a powerful role in shaping the future of healthcare,” said Jennifer Stewart, President and CEO of Humber River Health Foundation. “Donor support allows hospitals to advance new ideas, invest in breakthrough technologies, and bring innovative models of care to patients sooner. Jay and Barbara Hennick’s generosity will accelerate progress at the hospital and will inspire others to join us in supporting exceptional care for generations to come.”

The renaming to Hennick Humber Hospital marks a new chapter for Humber River Health as it continues to build on its promise of delivering Tomorrow’s Healthcare, Today.

About Humber River Health

Humber River Health is a multi-site organization serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The organization is a member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN) and operates Hennick Humber Hospital, along with its Finch and Church campuses, supported by more than 4,000 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and over 1,000 volunteers.

Hennick Humber Hospital is North America’s first fully digital hospital. With its use of robotics and cutting-edge technology, patients undergo less pain, fewer risks of complications, and less time in the hospital. A custom combination of advanced technology and clinical expertise underpins a reimagined model of care focused on safety, efficiency, and improved patient outcomes. Hennick Humber Hospital’s digital infrastructure includes automated laboratory services, robotics for sorting, mixing, and delivering medications, electronic health records, Command Centre, computerized physician order entry, patient bedside computer terminals, and tracking systems for patients undergoing surgery that provides updates to families through their cellphones. The implementation of these technological and digital solutions has enabled Hennick Humber Hospital to automate information, enhance communication and increase efficiency, as well as provide a connected experience for patients, staff and families.

This transformation has been possible thanks to the dedication and support of the organization’s staff, physicians, and volunteers. Together, they remain grounded in a shared belief: that together, we can transform the hospital where we work, the community where we live, and the broader healthcare landscape. With exceptional teams driving innovation, strong resolve, and a commitment to excellence, Humber River Health will continue to deliver Tomorrow’s Healthcare, Today.

Learn more at: www.hrh.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joe Gorman

Humber River Health

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

jgorman@hrh.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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