UNIQURE DEADLINE MONDAY: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Encourages uniQure N.V. Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm Before April 13th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In uniQure (QURE) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired uniQure ordinary shares between September 24, 2025, and October 31, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against uniQure N.V. (“uniQure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QURE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure ordinary shares between September 24, 2025, and October 31, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until April 13, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the design of uniQure’s Pivotal Study—including comparison of the Pivotal Study results to the ENROLL-HD external historical data set—was not fully approved by the FDA; (2) Defendants downplayed the likelihood that, despite purportedly highly successful results from the Pivotal Study, uniQure would have to delay its BLA timeline to perform additional studies to supplement its BLA submission; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: