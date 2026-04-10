Starbucks Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, ICT, Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Starbucks Corporation 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

The company purchases and roasts high-quality coffee and sells it through company-operated stores, offering handcrafted beverages, tea, and food. It also sells coffee and tea products and licenses its brands through licensed stores, grocery and foodservice channels (including the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestle). In addition to the Starbucks Coffee brand, the company operates under Teavana, Ethos and Starbucks Reserve.

Starbucks reports three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America segment covers company-operated and licensed stores in the US and Canada. The International segment includes operations across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Channel Development segment sells Starbucks-branded packaged coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, foodservice products and other branded goods globally outside of Starbucks stores, largely through the Nestle Global Coffee Alliance and partnerships with companies such as PepsiCo, Tingyi-Ashi and Arla.



Report Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Starbucks' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisition

Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

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For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7vf

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