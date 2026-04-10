Industrial Chain Systems Market Outlook 2025-2030: Total Revenue to Grow by USD 1 Billion, Driven by AI and IIoT

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Chain Systems: Global Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Industrial Chain Systems Market, valued at USD 4.2 Billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4%. Industrial chains are fundamental components in machinery across sectors like packaging, food processing, agriculture, material handling, and oil and gas. Among them, roller, conveyor, and leaf chains dominate usage, while the demand for customized chains is rising due to their utility in specific applications such as plant construction, transport, and mechanical handling.

Market growth is driven by the shift towards smart manufacturing, the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and enhanced automation technologies. The integration of AI into supply chain optimization is catalyzing demand across various industries. Automation, requiring efficient power transmission solutions, enhances the requirement for industrial chains in manufacturing and logistics, including conveyor systems and robotic arms.

Report Scope and Insights

An exhaustive analysis of the industrial chains market by product type and industry application is provided. The report discusses influential technological, competitive, and economic trends and includes a patent examination to reflect the competitive dynamics globally. It also features regional analysis, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions, exploring both current and future demand influences.

The base market assessment year is 2024, with forecasts extending to 2030. All monetary values are in millions of dollars.

The report includes:

34 data tables and 44 additional tables providing detailed market insights.

Comprehensive analysis of market trends with historical data for 2024 and 2025, and projections up to 2030, including CAGRs.

Market size and growth prospects by product type, industry, and region, with a focus on market share distribution.

An analysis of current and future demand, competitive landscape, and market regulations.

Insight into evolving technologies, potential market growth, R&D, growth strategies, and regulatory trends.

In-depth market share analysis of major industry players and their competitive strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Choho

Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Fb Chain

Hangzhou Donghua Chain Group Co. Ltd.

Iwis SE & Co. KG

Kettenwulf Betriebs GmbH

Maxco Chain Ltd.

Peer Chain

Regal Rexnord Corp.

Renold PLC

Suzhou Universal Technology Co. Ltd.

The Timken Co.

Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (Tidc)

Wippermann Jr. GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1m4lrm

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