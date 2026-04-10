Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S – Summary

Announcement no. 7-2026

10 April 2026

The Annual General Meeting was held today, on Friday 10 April 2026, and was conducted in accordance with the announced agenda.

The management commentary was presented, and the Annual Report for 2025 was adopted.

The Board of Directors’ recommendation of a dividend of DKK 1.25 per share for 2025 was adopted.

The Remuneration Report presented at the general meeting was adopted.

The Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Company's Articles of Association to extend the Board’s authorisation to increase the Company’s share capital by up to a nominal value of DKK 25 million until 25 March 2031 was adopted.

The Remuneration Policy was adopted.

The proposal from a shareholder to change the variable component of the Executive Board’s remuneration as set out in the Remuneration Policy was not adopted. The proposals from a group of shareholders concerning cancellation of treasury shares, extraordinary dividend – alternative levels, a new authorisation for share buy-backs, a capital allocation policy and revision of Remuneration Policy, respectively, were not adopted.

Board members Richard Bunck, Ulrik Holsted-Sandgreen, Ulrik Falkner Thagesen and Ann-Sofie Østberg Bjergby were re-elected. Lasse Ingemann Brodt was elected to the Board of Directors as a new member.

The Company’s auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (PwC), were re-appointed.

Following the general meeting, Lasse Ingemann Brodt was elected Chairman and Richard Bunck was elected Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.





For further information, please contact:

Lasse Brodt, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +45 2024 3292

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli/MineTilbud is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.