Gazprom Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025-2026: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, ICT, Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Gazprom 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Gazprom is an integrated global oil and gas company. It carries out the exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and marketing of natural gas, gas condensate and crude oil.

The company also sells gas as a vehicle fuel and participates in the generation and marketing of heat and electricity. It owns the gas trunk lines integrated in the Unified Gas Supply System (UGSS) of Russia. The company sells more than half of overall gas produced in Russia and exports gas to countries within and outside the former Soviet Union. It also produces and exports liquefied natural gas.



Report Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Gazprom's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisition

Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

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For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6e5rg7

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