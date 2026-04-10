Danone SA Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, ICT, Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Danone SA 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Danone SA (Danone) is a manufacturer of dairy and nutritional products. Its portfolio includes yogurt, fermented dairy products, dairy specialties, plant-based nutritional cooking products and beverages, and specialized food for babies and elderly people. Danone also offers packaged water, and flavored and vitamin-enriched water.

The company markets its products under the Danone, Activia, Evian, Volvic, Aqua, Gallia, Actimel, Nutricia, and Bledina brand names. Danone distributes its products through retail chains, traditional market outlets and specialized distribution channels, including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's operations are spread across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



Report Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Danone's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisition

Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

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For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oy3yw2

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