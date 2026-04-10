Global Infrastructure Construction Report 2025: Output to Slow with a Projected Growth of 4.7% Compared to 7% in 2024 - Outlook to 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure Outlook to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global infrastructure construction outlook to 2029.



Global infrastructure continues to show strong growth in 2025, supported by sustained urbanization and ongoing public and private investment across essential energy, transport and utility systems. Real-term global output was expected to grow by 4.7% in 2025. Although this reflects solid growth, it marks a clear moderation from the 7.0% expansion recorded in 2024.



Report Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global infrastructure construction sector to 2029.

Analysis of the outlook for the residential construction sector in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Analysis of the latest data on infrastructure construction trends in key markets.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate regional infrastructure construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2029. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the global infrastructure construction sector and consider growth in emerging and developed economies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview



2 Sector Overview

2.1 Railways

2.2 Roads

2.3 Electricity Power and Renewables

2.4 Water and Sewage

2.5 Airports, Ports and Other Infrastructure

2.6 Telecommunication

2.7 Oil and Gas



3 Project Pipelines

3.1 All Infrastructure Projects

3.2 Power Generation

3.3 Railways

3.4 Roads

3.5 Oil and Gas

3.6 Airports

3.7 Water and Sewage

3.8 Ports

3.9 Marine and Inland Waterway

3.1 Communication and Other infrastructure



4 Regional Overviews

4.1 North America

4.2 Latin America

4.3 Western Europe

4.4 Eastern Europe

4.5 Middle East and North Africa

4.6 Sub-Saharan Africa

4.7 South and South-East Asia

4.8 North-East Asia

4.9 Australasia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zi5ce

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