South Africa Enterprise ICT Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring MTN Group, Accenture, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services, and SAP - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Africa Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report, a new Country Intelligence Report by the analyst, summarizes key findings from the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey carried out in H1-2025 and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029: South Africa.

It reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2025 compared to 2024 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the overall South Africa's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts.

The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting South Africa's overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.

Key Highlights

ICT market growth in South Africa will be primarily driven by major infrastructure upgrades, notably broadband, fiber, and 5G, strong uptake of cloud, AI, and digital services, supportive government policy, and growing demand in ecommerce, fintech, and enterprise ICT solutions.

South Africa's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $25 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during 2024-2029 to reach more than $40 billion in 2029.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in South Africa, with a majority of respondents, more than 80% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2025 compared to 2024.

Cloud computing can be regarded as the most attractive market in South Africa driven by the increasing demand for scalability, agility, and cost-effectiveness across industries and public sector projects. The revenue opportunity for cloud computing in South Africa was pegged at more than $4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% between 2024-2029.

BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in South Africa in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $5 billion in 2024 and is set to grow more than $7 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of more than 8%.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report is based on the analyst's IT Customer Insight Survey carried out annually covering key ICT decision makers from enterprises across various industry verticals in South Africa and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029, to offer a thorough, forward-looking analysis of South Africa's enterprise ICT investment priorities and ICT revenue opportunity market.

Accompanying the analyst's IT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in South Africa's enterprise ICT market.

The report offers a thorough analysis of enterprise ICT investment trends and how it has changed this year compared to previous year.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT budget allocations by various spending areas, business functions and product/service categories and how they have changed this year compared to previous years.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by various solution areas, enterprise size band, end-use verticals, and segment over the forecast period 2024-2029.

With more than 50 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides insights in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around research gathered from the local IT decision makers, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in enterprise ICT investment priorities.

Key Topics Covered:

South Africa Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots

Appendix

Companies Featured

MTN Group Ltd

Accenture

Microsoft Corp

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjgcs9

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