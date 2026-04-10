Luxury Apparel Market Analysis Report 2026: Brands Counter Aspirational Slowdown with High-Tech Hyper-Personalization and Asian Expansion - Size and Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Apparel Market to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel luxury market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten luxury brands market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.



Report Scope

Luxury market slowdown and the reduction in aspirational shoppers?

Luxury brands merge personalization with cutting-edge technology?

Reasons to Buy

Access insights and forecasts for the global luxury apparel market, with breakdowns by regions, channels, categories and price positions

Understand the impact of macroeconomic issues such as tariffs and inflation on the global luxury apparel market

Identify the key approaches luxury brands are taking to stand out in the global apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Global Luxury Apparel Market Drivers

Global Luxury Apparel Market Inhibitors

Key Trend: Luxury market slowdown and the reduction in aspirational shoppers

Key Trend: Luxury brands merge personalization with cutting-edge technology

Key Trend: Emerging Asian markets continue to power growth

Strategies for Success in the Luxury Apparel Market

Global Luxury Apparel Market: Market Size and Forecasts to 2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market, five year growth 2020-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market Value, 2020-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market Volume, 2020-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Price Position Share, 2020-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Price Positioning Growth,2020-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market: Regional Performance and Forecasts to 2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Regional Share,2020-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Regional Growth, 2020-2030

Top 10 Luxury Apparel Markets by Value, 2020, 2025 & 2030

Fastest Growing Luxury Apparel Markets by Forecast CAGR,2025-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market : Category Performance and Forecasts to 2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Share, 2020-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Growth, 2020-2030

Global Luxury Apparel Market Categories

Competitive Landscape:Top 10 Market Shares and Brand Profiles

Market Shares of Top 10 Luxury Apparel Brands, 2024-2025e

Top 10 Brands: Winners & Losers Outlook

Brands in Focus: Gucci

Brands in Focus: Dior

Brands to Watch

Methodology, Definitions & Contacts

Companies Featured

Prada

Versace

Dior

Hermes

Gucci

Miu Miu

Louise Vuitton

Galeries Lafayette

Chanel

Celine

Burberry

Saint Laurent

Moncler

God's True Cashmere?

Patrick McDowell?

Ashi Studios?

Curiel Maison?





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kuj8l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.