Luxury Apparel Market Analysis Report 2026: Brands Counter Aspirational Slowdown with High-Tech Hyper-Personalization and Asian Expansion - Size and Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Apparel Market to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel luxury market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten luxury brands market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.
Report Scope
- Luxury market slowdown and the reduction in aspirational shoppers?
- Luxury brands merge personalization with cutting-edge technology?
Reasons to Buy
- Access insights and forecasts for the global luxury apparel market, with breakdowns by regions, channels, categories and price positions
- Understand the impact of macroeconomic issues such as tariffs and inflation on the global luxury apparel market
- Identify the key approaches luxury brands are taking to stand out in the global apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Global Luxury Apparel Market Drivers
- Global Luxury Apparel Market Inhibitors
- Key Trend: Luxury market slowdown and the reduction in aspirational shoppers
- Key Trend: Luxury brands merge personalization with cutting-edge technology
- Key Trend: Emerging Asian markets continue to power growth
- Strategies for Success in the Luxury Apparel Market
- Global Luxury Apparel Market: Market Size and Forecasts to 2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market, five year growth 2020-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market Value, 2020-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market Volume, 2020-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market by Price Position Share, 2020-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market by Price Positioning Growth,2020-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market: Regional Performance and Forecasts to 2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market by Regional Share,2020-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market by Regional Growth, 2020-2030
- Top 10 Luxury Apparel Markets by Value, 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Fastest Growing Luxury Apparel Markets by Forecast CAGR,2025-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market : Category Performance and Forecasts to 2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Share, 2020-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Growth, 2020-2030
- Global Luxury Apparel Market Categories
- Competitive Landscape:Top 10 Market Shares and Brand Profiles
- Market Shares of Top 10 Luxury Apparel Brands, 2024-2025e
- Top 10 Brands: Winners & Losers Outlook
- Brands in Focus: Gucci
- Brands in Focus: Dior
- Brands to Watch
- Methodology, Definitions & Contacts
Companies Featured
- Prada
- Versace
- Dior
- Hermes
- Gucci
- Miu Miu
- Louise Vuitton
- Galeries Lafayette
- Chanel
- Celine
- Burberry
- Saint Laurent
- Moncler
- God's True Cashmere?
- Patrick McDowell?
- Ashi Studios?
- Curiel Maison?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kuj8l
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