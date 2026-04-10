Augmented Reality in Financial Services Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Financial Services Companies Have Yet to See Tangible Benefits from the Technology

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Augmented Reality in Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview and analysis of the current state of the augmented reality (AR) market within financial services. It examines the size of the market on both a global and country level, and highlights some of the most prominent AR providers. In addition, it examines challenges and high-profile failures in this space.
While we forecast that AR adoption will increase across most industries, financial services companies have yet to see tangible benefits from the technology. Insurers are using AR to remotely complete property inspections, while payment companies are exploring integrating digital payments with AR smart glasses. However, banks and wealth managers should avoid AR for the most part. Despite the novel marketing opportunities the technology provides, most AR initiatives within financial services are small scale and provide little tangible value.
Report Scope
- Global AR market will exceed $87 billion by 2029, up from nearly $30 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 20% over this period.
- Tech-forward banking and payments companies have explored the potential applications of AR across various stages of customer and product lifecycles, ranging from marketing new products to onboarding new customers and boosting the subsequent customer experience.
- The vast majority of banks and wealth managers have stopped their AR initiatives. Insurers are using AR technology to complete remote damage assessments, while payments companies are exploring the integration of AR headsets with payment methods.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand AR as a technology, as well as how financial services firms can use it effectively.
- Learn where FS AR initiatives went wrong in the past, and gain insight as to relevant use cases for this technology.
- Identify the different companies operating within the AR space.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Players
3. Value Chain
4. The Impact of AR on Financial Services
5. Use Cases of AR in FS
6. Case Studies
7. Companies
8. Sector Scorecards
9. Glossary
10. Further Reading
11. Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- ABN AMRO
- Accenture
- Acorns
- Ageas
- AiBorne Tech
- AIB
- Alexa Mall
- Alipay
- Allianz
- Ally Financial
- American Express
- Ant International
- Apple
- Apple Maps
- Arnold
- AXA
- Barclays
- Bank of America
- BBVA
- Blippar
- BNY Mellon
- BNP Paribas
- Boeing
- Capital One
- Coachella
- Coillte Nature and Forestry Partners
- CommBank
- Covent Garden
- Decentraland
- Delta Air Lines
- Desjardins Bank
- Deutsche Bank
- Direct Line
- Fidelity
- Fiserv
- GEICO
- GlobalData
- Google Glass
- Google Maps
- Google Play Store
- Groove Jones
- House of Holland
- HSBC
- INDE
- JPMorgan Chase
- JP Morgan Asset Management
- J.P. Morgan
- King's Cross Station
- Lercari Group
- Liberty Mutual
- Lloyds Banking
- Los Angeles Kings
- LV=
- Magic Leap
- Mastercard
- Microsoft
- mBank
- Mercury Insurance
- Mimesy
- Monese
- Monopoly
- NatWest Group
- National Centers for Environmental Information
- Niantic
- Nordea
- NFL
- Nvidia
- Nvidia Omniverse Enterprise
- OCBC
- Paris Olympics
- PayPal
- Plain Concepts
- PNC
- RBC
- realestate.com.au
- Revolut
- Rokid
- RP Data
- Santa Lucia
- Santander
- SightCall
- Sjova
- Snapchat
- Societe Generale
- TD Bank
- TechSee
- The Sandbox
- Tractable
- Treeview
- Tropos AR
- Tokio Marine Holdings
- UOB
- USAA
- Visa
- Wells Fargo
- Wimbledon
- World Economic Forum
- Worldline
- Wunderman Thompson
- Zappar
- Zappar Creative Studio
- Zurich Insurance
- 3rockAR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4sqog
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