Augmented Reality in Financial Services Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Financial Services Companies Have Yet to See Tangible Benefits from the Technology

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Augmented Reality in Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview and analysis of the current state of the augmented reality (AR) market within financial services. It examines the size of the market on both a global and country level, and highlights some of the most prominent AR providers. In addition, it examines challenges and high-profile failures in this space.



While we forecast that AR adoption will increase across most industries, financial services companies have yet to see tangible benefits from the technology. Insurers are using AR to remotely complete property inspections, while payment companies are exploring integrating digital payments with AR smart glasses. However, banks and wealth managers should avoid AR for the most part. Despite the novel marketing opportunities the technology provides, most AR initiatives within financial services are small scale and provide little tangible value.



Report Scope

Global AR market will exceed $87 billion by 2029, up from nearly $30 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 20% over this period.

Tech-forward banking and payments companies have explored the potential applications of AR across various stages of customer and product lifecycles, ranging from marketing new products to onboarding new customers and boosting the subsequent customer experience.

The vast majority of banks and wealth managers have stopped their AR initiatives. Insurers are using AR technology to complete remote damage assessments, while payments companies are exploring the integration of AR headsets with payment methods.

Reasons to Buy

Understand AR as a technology, as well as how financial services firms can use it effectively.

Learn where FS AR initiatives went wrong in the past, and gain insight as to relevant use cases for this technology.

Identify the different companies operating within the AR space.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Value Chain



4. The Impact of AR on Financial Services



5. Use Cases of AR in FS



6. Case Studies



7. Companies



8. Sector Scorecards



9. Glossary



10. Further Reading



11. Thematic Research Methodology



Companies Featured

ABN AMRO

Accenture

Acorns

Ageas

AiBorne Tech

AIB

Alexa Mall

Alipay

Allianz

Ally Financial

American Express

Ant International

Apple

Apple Maps

Arnold

AXA

Barclays

Bank of America

BBVA

Blippar

BNY Mellon

BNP Paribas

Boeing

Capital One

Coachella

Coillte Nature and Forestry Partners

CommBank

Covent Garden

Decentraland

Delta Air Lines

Desjardins Bank

Deutsche Bank

Direct Line

Fidelity

Fiserv

GEICO

GlobalData

Google

Google Glass

Google Maps

Google Play Store

Groove Jones

House of Holland

HSBC

INDE

Instagram

JPMorgan Chase

JP Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan

King's Cross Station

Lercari Group

Liberty Mutual

Lloyds Banking

Los Angeles Kings

LV=

Magic Leap

Mastercard

Microsoft

mBank

Mercury Insurance

Mimesy

Monese

Monopoly

NatWest Group

National Centers for Environmental Information

Niantic

Nordea

NFL

Nvidia

Nvidia Omniverse Enterprise

OCBC

Paris Olympics

PayPal

Plain Concepts

PNC

RBC

realestate.com.au

Revolut

Rokid

RP Data

Santa Lucia

Santander

SightCall

Sjova

Snapchat

Societe Generale

TD Bank

TechSee

The Sandbox

Tractable

Treeview

Tropos AR

Tokio Marine Holdings

UOB

USAA

Visa

Wells Fargo

Wimbledon

World Economic Forum

Worldline

Wunderman Thompson

Zappar

Zappar Creative Studio

Zurich Insurance

3rockAR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4sqog

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.