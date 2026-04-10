Financial Press Release

Postponement of the Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document





Reims, April 10, 2026

Maison Pommery & Associés has decided to postpone the filing of its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) to April 27, 2026, instead of the initially scheduled date of April 15, 2026. This decision has been made in connection with a proposed change in its governance, which must be submitted for approval to its Board of Directors.

Next communication​

Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document: April 27, 2026.

Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group is also present in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to enhancing terroirs, promoting sustainable viticulture, and preserving the environment.

Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(Code: “POMRY” (Paris and Brussels); ISIN: FR0000062796).

Contacts :

Maison Pommery & Associés : Press : Franck Delval, CFO

+33 3 26 61 62 34​

comfi@maisonpommery.fr Laurent Poinsot​

+33 1 53 70 74 77​

lpoinsot@image7.fr​



Caroline Simon​

+33 1 53 70 74 65​

caroline.simon@image7.fr





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