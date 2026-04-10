Australia Lithium Mining Industry Report 2026: Production, Reserves, Trade, Major Producers, Global Prices, Market Balance, & Major Active, Planned and Exploration Projects by State 2024-2035

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Lithium Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Australia's lithium industry. It provides historical and forecast data on Australia's lithium production, production by company, reserves by country, world lithium prices, lithium trade, and market balance.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the Australian lithium industry. It further profiles major lithium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by state.



Australia remains the world's largest lithium producer, accounting for around 40% of global lithium output in 2024. The country's lithium mine production is estimated to have increased to 113.5 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2025, reflecting a 1.8% marginal growth over 2024. This limited growth was primarily supported by the ramp-up of Liontown Resources' Kathleen Valley project and SQM's Mt Holland lithium project, both of which commenced operations in mid-2024, alongside ongoing expansions at the Pilgangoora and Greenbushes lithium operations.



Looking ahead, Australia's lithium output is expected to record a stronger rebound in 2026, with production projected to grow by 6% to reach 120.3kt. This growth will be driven primarily by operational enhancements and capacity expansions at key mining sites. A major contributor will be the Kathleen Valley project, which completed its phased transition from open-pit mining to a fully underground operation on December 21, 2025, and is now ramping up production as planned. This transition is aimed at targeting higher-grade ore, improving operating margins, and enhancing long-term operational efficiency and sustainability.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of Australia's lithium mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global lithium mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of Australia's lithium mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on Australian lithium production

To identify key players in Australia's lithium mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by state

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Lithium reserves and resources

Lithium production

Direct lithium extraction

Lithium price analysis

Major active mines

Major development mines

Major exploration mines

Competitive landscape

Demand

Taxes and royalties

Appendix

Companies Featured

Albemarle

PLS Group Limited (Pilbara Minerals)

Mineral Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq54kn

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