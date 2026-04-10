Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Cobalt Mining Industry Report 2026: Production, Reserves, Key Companies, Global Prices & Trade, and Major Active, Planned and Exploration Projects 2024-2035

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DRC Cobalt Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "DRC Cobalt Mining to 2035" provides a comprehensive coverage on the DRC cobalt industry. It provides historical and forecast data on cobalt production by company, reserves by country and world cobalt prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global cobalt industry. It further profiles major cobalt producers in Indoensia, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by state.



The DRC continues to dominate global cobalt supply, accounting for around 75% of total production in 2024. This leading position is underpinned by the country's vast cobalt resources and long-standing strategic partnerships with Chinese mining companies, which have enabled large-scale mine development and sustained output growth.



Cobalt production in the DRC is projected to continue rising in 2026, with a 4.4% annual growth rate, supported by higher-grade feed from Mutanda and the ramp-up of the Musonoi underground project. Despite short-term market headwinds, these operational developments are expected to sustain positive production momentum.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the DRC's cobalt mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the DRC cobalt mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the DRC cobalt mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on DRC's cobalt production

To identify key players in the DRC's cobalt mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by state

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Production

Prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Competitive landscape

Demand

Taxes and royalties

Appendix

Companies Featured

CMOC Group

Glencore

Jinchuan Group International Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecvox6

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