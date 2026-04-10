BIC: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 20 May 2026 - Publication of Meeting notice

Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 20 May 2026:

Publication of Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 10, 2026 - The Shareholders of Société BIC are invited to participate to the Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting of the Shareholders that will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at the COMET Bourse, 35 Rue Saint-Marc, 75002 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Friday, April 10, 2026 (n°43 - announcement 2600839) and includes the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions and the terms of participation and voting at this Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Documents and information concerning the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to Shareholders as provided by applicable regulations and notably, on BIC’s website at the following link: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders

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Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Quarter 2026 Net Sales April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026 First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

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