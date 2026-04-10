KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MARCH 31, 2026

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF MARCH 31, 20261

Paris – April 10, 2026

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF MARCH 31, 2026

Date 03/31/2026 Company name Klépierre Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A) Mnemonic LI Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA ISIN FR0000121964 Total number of shares 286,861,172 Total number of voting rights Number of theoretical voting rights 2 286,861,172 Number of exercisable voting rights 3 286,251,210









AGENDA May 7, 2026



May 7, 2026



July 3, 2026



July 6, 2026



July 7, 2026



July 29, 2026 First quarter 2026 trading update (before market opening)

Annual General Meeting



Ex-dividend date for the final dividend payment



Record date for the final dividend payment



Final dividend payment



First-half 2026 earnings (after trading)



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication



+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com



Hugo Martins, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com



Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com











ABOUT KLÉPIERRE Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.



For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com





















1 Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

2 Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of March 31, 2026, Klépierre SA owns 609,962 of its own shares.

3 Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

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