QUADIENT SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

 | Source: QUADIENT QUADIENT

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des marchés financiers
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 As at 31 March 2026
Total number of shares34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights33,880,654

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
as.jugean@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		Laura Paxton, Quadient
l.paxton@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

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2026 03 - Number of shares and voting rights - Quadient
GlobeNewswire

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