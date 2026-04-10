QUADIENT SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des marchés financiers’

(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 31 March 2026 Total number of shares 34,468,912 Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912 Net total number of voting rights 33,880,654

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24

as.jugean@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com Laura Paxton, Quadient

l.paxton@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

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