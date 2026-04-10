Willow Bridge Maintains Title of 3rd Largest Multifamily Manager in 2026 NMHC Top 50 Rankings and Named a Top Developer



Willow Bridge’s Park at Katy Trail in Dallas reflects the excellence behind its No. 3 manager and No. 20 developer rankings in the 2026 NMHC Top 50.

DALLAS, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Bridge Property Company has been named the 3rd Largest Multifamily Manager in the 2026 NMHC Top 50 list, holding strong to its 2025 ranking. Willow Bridge also rose to No. 20 on the NMHC Top Developers list, with 2,473 construction starts in 2025. The company, which has appeared in the NMHC Top 50 every year since the rankings began in 1989, now manages 244,457 units nationwide.

“This year’s recognition reflects the consistency, resilience, and forward-thinking mindset of our teams across the country,” said Duncan Osborne, CEO of Willow Bridge. “We are focused on building long-term value for our clients while creating communities that residents are proud to call home. Our growth is intentional, and our commitment to service remains unwavering. “

With a workforce of more than 6,000 employees across 75 markets, Willow Bridge continues to strengthen its national footprint. The company has recently expanded management into key markets, including California, Oregon, and New York and is actively evaluating opportunities for strategic expansion in additional U.S. regions. Developments are underway in several U.S. metros from Dallas, TX to Washington, D.C. and beyond.

“2025 marked a significant year of intentional growth for Willow Bridge’s management platform, including the addition of two portfolios of more than 10,000 units each across the U.S.,” said Scott Wilder, President of Property Management. “I’m incredibly proud of our team for the disciplined and thoughtful approach they took to that growth. We’re grateful to our clients for the trust they place in us and look forward to deepening those relationships, building new partnerships, and continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for residents.”

The NMHC Top 50 rankings are a respected benchmark in the multifamily industry, recognizing the largest apartment owners and managers in the United States. Willow Bridge’s continued recognition underscores its commitment to operational excellence and creating places people want to call home.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full-service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 6,000 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages nearly 245,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/262177ed-16c4-4003-b91d-0f893d4c020c