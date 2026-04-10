OST Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. Securities Lawsuit — The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST).

Shareholders who purchased shares of OST during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ostin-technology-group-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=185330&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 11, 2025 to June 26, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) defendants and other select investors were conspiring on the receipt and subsequent sale of OST shares obtained through the registered direct offering and the warrant exchange agreement during a campaign to artificially inflate OST's stock price; and (b) defendants were conspiring to assist co-conspirators with setting up brokerage accounts to eventually dump OST shares obtained as part of the registered direct offering and warrant exchange agreement.

DEADLINE: April 17, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ostin-technology-group-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=185330&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of OST during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 17, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

