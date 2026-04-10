Stylish and Elegant: Kaiyi X7 Hybrid Officially Launches in Uzbekistan, Defining Affordable Luxury

YIBIN, China, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 2nd, Kaiyi Auto officially launched its globally designed X7 Hybrid 7-seater SUV in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in partnership with local dealer CMG-CAMEL AUTO. The event highlighted the model's avant-garde design, spacious interior, and intelligent hybrid capabilities, offering a compelling new option for local families. This also marks a significant step forward in Kaiyi Auto's globalization strategy in the Central Asian market.





The Kaiyi X7 Hybrid is a globally designed model built by Kaiyi Auto to meet the needs of international users and adhere to global standards, precisely tailored to the usage requirements of multiple regions and scenarios.

With its three core values ​​of elegant design, spacious interior, and intelligent hybrid efficiency, the Kaiyi X7 Hybrid sets a new benchmark for mid-size intelligent hybrid SUVs globally.

Design: It features a striking "light and shadow" aesthetic with a digital front face and smart light language.

Space: Equipped with a class-leading 5+2 flexible seating layout, it accommodates various scenarios from family trips to long-distance travel.

Performance: Powered by an efficient hybrid system, it delivers an ultra-long range of over 1,200km and a quick 0-100km/h acceleration of 7.9 seconds, eliminating range anxiety.





The launch also included a handover ceremony for the first batch of local owners, symbolizing official market entry. To validate real-world performance, Kaiyi Auto launched a cross-border journey where top local KOLs will drive the X7 Hybrid from Tashkent to Kaiyi Auto's global headquarters in Yibin, China, testing its reliability across diverse terrains. This long-distance journey will verify global quality through real-world road conditions and long-distance driving, using practical data to demonstrate the boundless mobility capabilities of the Kaiyi X7 Hybrid.

Uzbekistan marks the first global launch of the Kaiyi X7 Hybrid. Adhering to its core strategy of "globalized products + localized operations," the brand is collaborating with CMG CAMEL AUTO to strengthen channel development, service upgrades, and user experience, continuously enhancing its overseas market penetration and brand influence. With its high quality, high-value product positioning, Kaiyi Auto is steadily solidifying its competitiveness as a global mobility brand and establishing a distinctive brand image in the international market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/529ba9b9-c83c-48bc-9d8b-d86aafe3914b