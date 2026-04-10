StoryBook Homes Announces Opening of Wellston Ridge Community in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryBook Homes, a Las Vegas-based homebuilder, today announced the opening of its newest home community, Wellston Ridge in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located less than 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, the community features a collection of three spacious home designs priced from the upper $400,000s.

Wellston Ridge offers two-story homes ranging from 1,916 to 2,423 square feet, with attached two-car garages, 3 to 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The intimate community features modern home designs, versatile loft spaces, ample storage, and open floor plans to fit every lifestyle.





For home shoppers needing to move soon, quick move-in and move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community. Home shoppers selecting a quick move-in home will appreciate the stunning interior features in an established neighborhood with quick access to Interstate 15.

“Wellston Ridge reflects StoryBook Homes’ commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed homes in locations conveniently situated for everyday living,” said Janet Love, Division President of StoryBook Homes. “This community brings a fresh, modern offering to an established neighborhood. Our homes are designed for the way people live today, featuring kitchens that open to comfortable great rooms and private bedroom suites with walk-in closets. Wellston Ridge is an exceptional opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy spacious floor plans, intentional design, and a highly desirable southwest Las Vegas location.”

The community is situated in the southwest area of the Las Vegas Valley, offering proximity to major employers, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. The Sales Center is located at 4610 Saguaro Sunset Ave. in Las Vegas. To learn more about Wellston Ridge and to schedule an appointment, call 725-242-8655 or visit StoryBookNewHomes.com.

About StoryBook Homes

Throughout its 20+ years in business, StoryBook Homes has earned an exceptional reputation for building beautiful homes in the Southern Nevada region. StoryBook Homes offers a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans to meet the needs of today’s home shoppers – from young professionals and growing families, to empty nesters. Its commitment to building more than just houses has led StoryBook Homes to create neighborhoods where homeowners experience a genuine sense of community and a true sense of belonging. StoryBook Homes believes that everyone deserves a place to call home, and is committed to building high-quality, affordable homes that exceed expectations and provide a solid foundation for building cherished memories.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad3ce331-ec3d-48eb-afc3-c1fd9e3ba30e

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)