EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of March 31, 2026

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of March 31, 2026
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Paris, France (April 10, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – As of March 31, 2026, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|March 31, 2026
|Shares outstanding
|463,289,594
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|460,461,309
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|463,289,594
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws1.
1EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.
Attachment