The Wall Street Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up New York Edition Highlights Industry Leaders Renee Mustered, Shena White, and Ben Reinberg Airs on USA Today and New York Daily News

New York, NY, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This edition of The Wall Street Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show features a powerful lineup of entrepreneurs redefining business, innovation, and global influence. Through real stories and candid conversations, the program highlights leaders who are pushing boundaries, building purpose-driven brands, and leading with impact.







Each feature highlights changemakers known for their resilience, creativity, and vision, entrepreneurs who don’t just succeed but inspire others to rise alongside them.

Produced by renowned media strategist and Unstoppable Branding Agency CEO Rhonda Swan, in collaboration with The Wall Street Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show, the program delivers high-level exposure across major outlets such as USA Today and New York Daily News.

Wake Up New York builds on this momentum by combining compelling storytelling with global reach, featuring today’s leading CEOs, founders, and investors shaping the future of business.

“Wake Up New York is redefining how leadership stories are told,” says Rhonda Swan. “We’re creating space for innovators to share their vision, connect globally, and influence the next generation of business.”

This collaboration positions New York as a global stage for innovation and ambition, where bold ideas meet opportunity and leadership takes center stage. These entrepreneurs are not just part of the conversation; they are helping shape it.

Shena White was featured live on The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up New York Edition and The Wall Street Minute .

Shena White is a seasoned business strategist, fractional CFO, and profitability expert dedicated to helping entrepreneurs turn revenue into real wealth. As the founder of Your Pocket CFO, she works with service-based businesses to improve cash flow, increase profit margins, and build scalable financial systems that support long-term growth. With a background in owning and operating a blue-collar business, Shena brings practical, real-world insight to the financial strategies she implements for her clients.



QuickBooks certified and formerly certified in Profit First and Scaling Up, Shena specializes in simplifying complex financial data so business owners can make confident decisions. She is also the creator of Cash Flow Empire and Pretty Smart Business, programs designed to help entrepreneurs build profitable, sustainable companies. Through her work, Shena empowers business owners to create financial clarity, operational strength, and lasting prosperity.





and . Shena White is a seasoned business strategist, fractional CFO, and profitability expert dedicated to helping entrepreneurs turn revenue into real wealth. As the founder of Your Pocket CFO, she works with service-based businesses to improve cash flow, increase profit margins, and build scalable financial systems that support long-term growth. With a background in owning and operating a blue-collar business, Shena brings practical, real-world insight to the financial strategies she implements for her clients. QuickBooks certified and formerly certified in Profit First and Scaling Up, Shena specializes in simplifying complex financial data so business owners can make confident decisions. She is also the creator of Cash Flow Empire and Pretty Smart Business, programs designed to help entrepreneurs build profitable, sustainable companies. Through her work, Shena empowers business owners to create financial clarity, operational strength, and lasting prosperity. Renee Mustered was featured live on The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up New York Edition and The Wall Street Minute .

Renee Mustered is the founder of Vilomah, an app born from profound personal loss. With over 23 years as a Licensed Massage Therapist, she devoted her life to helping others find comfort through compassionate care. Her world changed in 2018 when her eldest son, Tj, was in a tragic accident and, after months in the hospital, passed away at home. As a single mother to Tj and his younger brother, Will, Renee faced overwhelming grief, anxiety, and PTSD while struggling to find meaningful support.



Unable to find the kind of understanding she needed, Renee created Vilomah, a gentle companion for anyone experiencing loss. More than an app, it offers meditations, podcasts, movement, and Ai.ngel support to bring comfort and connection. Rooted in her sons’ legacy, Renee’s mission is simple: no one should have to navigate grief alone.





and . Renee Mustered is the founder of Vilomah, an app born from profound personal loss. With over 23 years as a Licensed Massage Therapist, she devoted her life to helping others find comfort through compassionate care. Her world changed in 2018 when her eldest son, Tj, was in a tragic accident and, after months in the hospital, passed away at home. As a single mother to Tj and his younger brother, Will, Renee faced overwhelming grief, anxiety, and PTSD while struggling to find meaningful support. Unable to find the kind of understanding she needed, Renee created Vilomah, a gentle companion for anyone experiencing loss. More than an app, it offers meditations, podcasts, movement, and Ai.ngel support to bring comfort and connection. Rooted in her sons’ legacy, Renee’s mission is simple: no one should have to navigate grief alone. Ben Reinberg was featured live on The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up New York Edition and The Wall Street Minute.

Ben Reinberg is a renowned commercial real estate leader and the CEO of Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies, where he has successfully closed billions of dollars in transactions across diverse asset classes. With over 32 years of experience, he specializes in creating stable, recession-resistant investments with consistent returns and a historical IRR of 28%.



As the host of "The Ben Reinberg Show," Ben shares insights on wealth building, mindset, and personal growth. His mission is to empower investors to achieve financial freedom and long-term success through innovative strategies and expert guidance.

This collaboration reinforces New York’s reputation as a center for innovation and opportunity, where bold thinking thrives, and leadership is elevated. These entrepreneurs are not only gaining recognition, but they are also influencing how leadership is defined and how those stories are told.





About Unstoppable Branding Agency

Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) is a global leader in media and branding, with offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, Panama City Beach, and Bali. Founded and led by visionary CEO Rhonda Swan, UBA empowers thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives to amplify their influence worldwide. The agency secures high-profile visibility across top-tier media outlets and influential financial networks, positioning clients as trusted authorities in their industries. Through strategic storytelling, targeted media placements, and innovative digital campaigns, UBA helps brands expand their reach, strengthen their credibility, and leave a lasting impact on their audiences.



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