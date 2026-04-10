BROAD ARROW AUCTIONS TO OFFER EXTREMELY RARE GORDON MURRAY AUTOMOTIVE T.50 VIA LIVE AUCTION DURING THE CALIFORNIA MILLE

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is proud to present a unique opportunity—the first North American public auction of a Gordon Murray Automotive T.50. This very special single-car live auction is set for April 21 at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles, California, a stop along the journey of the celebrated California Mille tour, driven by Hagerty.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of this incredibly rare supercar will benefit both the California Highway Patrol (CHP) 11-99 Foundation, which provides emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and their families, as well as McPherson College’s renowned Automotive Restoration Program in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Designed and built to be the world’s greatest driver’s car, the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 captured Top Gear’s Hypercar of the Year Award in 2023, when it was proclaimed “the best driver’s car in the world”. As the next astonishing supercar from the creator of the McLaren F1, the T.50 did not disappoint. The complete production run of just 100 cars was fully allocated ahead of its global premiere in August 2020, where the car’s incredible performance statistics were revealed: its 3.9-liter Cosworth GMA V-12 naturally aspirated engine produces 661 horsepower at 11,000 rpm with a maximum engine speed of 12,100 rpm. That power is driven through a six-speed manual transmission and boosted by active and fan-assisted aerodynamics, all boasting a sub-1,000-kilogram dry weight.

In a call-back to one of Gordon Murray’s most famous and short-lived technical inventions, the T.50 was designed with an integrated rearward-facing fan much the same as the 1977 Formula One Brabham BT46 “Fan Car.” All told, the 400-mm rear-mounted fan boosts underbody ground effect by 50 percent and provides a sense of technical and styling drama to a silhouette bereft of a deep front splitter, noticeable air ducts, and large wings.

Aesthetically, the T.50 boasts simple design, attention to detail, and of course, Gordon Murray’s signature center-seat layout. The car on offer at Broad Arrow’s unique auction on the California Mille, chassis number 009, is a U.S.-market example in bespoke Reef finish with satin and gloss carbon exterior details, complemented by Graphite Gloss wheels. The glass roof option was selected, and inside, the center driver’s seat is upholstered in Dune leather while both passenger-side seats were selected in Thruxton Blue leather and Athol Blue Alcantara. The motorsport-inspired dashboard is covered in matching Athol Blue Alcantara with Chromite Black leather atop the gauge pod.

“The T.50 is a supercar that not only was collectible before it was even built, but one that will go down in automotive history as a defining technological tour de force, much like its predecessor, the McLaren F1,” says Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist and Vice President at Broad Arrow. “All GMA models have been fully allocated ahead of their release, with the T.50 being the only model built while legendary F1 designer Gordon Murray had complete control of the company. We’re honored to present one of the most important road cars of the 21st century, and arguably the world’s greatest driver’s car, on the California Mille, an event that celebrates passion for driving on some of the country’s most beautiful roads.”

T.50 chassis number 009 is offered with a mere 27 miles on its odometer, reflective of light testing and delivery. The car is accompanied by a full complement of original delivery accessories, including a four-piece fitted luggage set, a serialized tool chest, a diagnostics tablet computer, two keys, owner’s manuals, and a photo album documenting the assembly of chassis 009. The T.50 is estimated to bring $8,000,000 to $10,000,000.

Renowned race car driver, restorer, and collector, Bruce Canepa, alongside noted collector and founding board member of the CHP 11-99 Foundation, Bruce Meyer, will introduce the T.50, and Auctioneer Eli Rodriguez will conduct the bidding at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort. This year’s California Mille pays special tribute to the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50, with five examples set to participate. The winning bidder of chassis 009 is invited to drive the car on the remainder of the tour following the sale on April 21, joining an exclusive club of nearly unobtainable ownership and otherworldly performance.

In-person, absentee, and telephone bidding will be available on the 2025 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50. A complete catalog listing on the car as well as bidder registration is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist by emailing info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +1-313-312-0780.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Captions/Credits: All images of the 2025 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 are by Patrick Ernzen/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

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