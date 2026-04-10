Paris, April 10th, 2026, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document including the integrated report

Eramet announces the filing of its 2025 Universal Registration Document (“URD”) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, “AMF”) today.

The document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format (“ESEF”), as established by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815.

The URD is available on the AMF’s website as well as on the Company's website (www.eramet.com, in the Investors / Regulated Information section). Copies of this document are also available, free of charge, at the Company’s registered office located at: 10, boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France.

The 2025 URD includes the following documents:

2025 annual financial report, including the Sustainability Report and the Vigilance Plan,

Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate governance,

Report on the Statutory auditors’ fees,

Information on the share buyback program.

The URD also includes Eramet's 2025 integrated report, which constitutes its opening chapter. This report is also available in an ad-hoc version that can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website (www.eramet.com, section Investors/Integrated Report). Its purpose is to explain how the Group's activities contribute to the creation of financial and non-financial value for its stakeholders. It notably outlines Eramet's activities, strategy, and business model, as well as its CSR policy.

Calendar

23.04.2026: Publication of 2026 first-quarter turnover

27.05.2026: Shareholders’ General Meeting

29.07.2026: Publication of 2026 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi



T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com



PRESS CONTACT



Media Relations Officer



Nedjma Amrani



T. +33 7 65 65 44 49



nedjma.amrani@eramet.com





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