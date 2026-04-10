Byrna Technologies Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN). The investigation focuses on Byrna’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Byrna securities?

If you purchased Byrna securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 9, 2026, Byrna Technologies reported its financial results and held an earnings call to discuss its performance. During the call, the Company disclosed deterioration in its online sales performance, stating that “conversion moved materially lower” and that “average order value also began to come under pressure in fiscal Q1.” The Company also stated that Byrna.com “continues to underperform our expectations.”

Byrna further stated that fiscal Q2 was “developing materially below our expectations,” and that it expected results to be down “meaningfully year-over-year and compared to Q1.”

Following these disclosures, Byrna’s stock price declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Byrna complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Byrna stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com