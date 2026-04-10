NANJING, China, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 11, the 2026 season of the Jiangsu Football City League ("Su Chao"), co-sponsored by SOHO Holding Group, will officially kick off. This year coincides with the FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Riding the wave of the global football fever, the league aims to showcase the unique charm of football in Jiangsu to the world.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As a grassroots football league rooted in Jiangsu Province, east China, the inaugural 2025 "Su Chao" season delivered impressive results: spanning 176 days, the league staged 85 matches and attracted a total of 2.43 million spectators, with a record-breaking 62,000 fans attending the final. It has rapidly grown into one of the region's most dynamic football events. As one of the title sponsors this season, SOHO Holding Group has leveraged its deep roots in Jiangsu, working closely with all 13 prefecture-level cities to inject strong momentum into the league's high-quality development.

As a major provincial state-owned foreign trade enterprise, SOHO is deeply committed to global expansion and the Belt and Road Initiative. In Nanjing, where its headquarters is located, SOHO has partnered with Xuanwu District to establish a national-level China-Central Asia Trade Facilitation Cooperation Platform, promoting economic and trade cooperation between Jiangsu - and China as a whole - and Central Asia. In Nantong, the "SOHO Connect" cross-border e-commerce platform empowers the textile industry, helping local enterprises connect with overseas markets. In Yangzhou, SOHO Innovation & Technology has laid out advanced shipbuilding operations, with giant vessels setting sail from the banks of the Yangtze River toward destinations across the globe. Through a diversified industrial footprint, SOHO is helping Jiangsu's distinctive industries go global.

SOHO's global trade network is now largely in place. In 2025, the Group saw comprehensive growth in market share across the EU, ASEAN, and Latin America, while the proportion of imports and exports with Belt and Road countries continued to rise. As the World Cup fever builds toward June, SOHO will leverage its extensive global network to further promote the "Su Chao" brand and Jiangsu's football culture on the international stage.