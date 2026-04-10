Primior Holdings Reports 265% Revenue Growth driven by RWA Platform Expansion in 2025 Annual Report

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) , an investment company that specializes in real estate development and real-world asset tokenization, announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.





FY2025 Highlights

Total Revenue: $5.59M — up 265% YoY

— up 265% YoY Gross Margin: $4.72M — up 225% YoY

— up 225% YoY Net Income: $464,607 — return to profitability

— return to profitability Income from Operations: $2.30M — up 459% YoY

— up 459% YoY EBITDA per share: $0.0006

Revenue diversification accelerated in FY2025 as new platform-driven streams, including Gaia's Marketplace Fees and Tokenization Services, and additional Consulting Fees, contributed over $2.25 million in their first year. Construction income surged to $1.49M, and architecture income grew 59% to $1.09M.

"These results validate our strategy of building a vertically integrated real estate development and technology company," said Johnney Zhang, Chairman and CEO. "We are not just developing properties, we are building the infrastructure for the next era of asset ownership, making it affordable for everyone."

Positioning for the AI and Blockchain Revolution

Primior believes AI and blockchain will reshape how real-world assets are transacted. As AI systems become economic participants, they will require programmable, on-chain assets. Through GAIA, Primior is building a marketplace where both human and AI-driven capital can access and invest in high-quality assets. The Company is positioned to provide defensible, AI-resilient assets while benefiting from AI-driven growth.

"By bringing business ownerships and real-world assets on-chain today, we are building the marketplace that connects the web2 and web3 world, enabling ordinary people from the world, as well as AI agents, to own real-world assets."



GAIA Official Launch

The GAIA platform, fully operational since December 2025, has demonstrated strong traction with its first RWA offering, which secured $1.9M in 30 days, oversubscribed by 1,900%.

Strategic Outlook

Looking ahead, Primior is exploring the creation of a dedicated Investment Banking division, a licensed broker-dealer, to facilitate larger investments and attract institutional capital to the platform.



Ticker Change

Primior has also completed its long-anticipated ticker change with FINRA, transitioning from $GRLT to $PTKN (Primior Token). The update marks a clean break from the company's legacy shell and reflects Primior's identity as a tokenization platform and investment firm.

About Primior Holdings Inc.

Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) advances next-generation financial solutions through GAIA, its proprietary RWA tokenization platform, and is also the holding company of Primior Inc., which leads a development pipeline of over $300M and is part of the broader Primior Group, spanning Investment in both private and equity markets with services including investment banking, asset management, and advisory.