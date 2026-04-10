Larsen HVAC & Plumbing Expands Core HVAC Services to Additional Service Areas

WEST JORDAN, UT, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST JORDAN, UT - April 10, 2026 - -

Larsen HVAC & Plumbing has announced the expansion of its primary heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services to additional communities it serves, extending access to furnace installation, air conditioning installation, and indoor air quality solutions for homeowners across West Jordan, South Jordan, West Valley City, Sandy, Taylorsville, Cottonwood Heights, and surrounding areas. The announcement reflects the company's continued efforts to meet growing demand for reliable residential HVAC services in surrounding locations beyond its primary base of operations.

According to the company, the expansion includes a structured rollout of services into nearby communities such as South Jordan, Sandy, West Valley City, and Cottonwood Heights, where homeowners have experienced increased demand for consistent heating and cooling performance. The company stated that the decision was based on internal service data, customer requests, and observed system challenges related to airflow, insulation differences, and seasonal temperature variations across homes in these areas.

The expanded service coverage includes a focus on furnace installation designed to support stable heating during colder months, as well as air conditioning installation for consistent cooling during periods of higher temperatures across Taylorsville, Midvale, and surrounding neighborhoods. In addition, indoor air quality services are being made more widely available to address concerns related to airborne particles, humidity levels, and airflow balance inside residential properties. These services are intended to work together as part of a broader system approach rather than as isolated solutions.

Larsen HVAC & Plumbing indicated that each installation project within the expanded service areas will continue to follow the same evaluation process used in its existing service region across West Jordan and nearby cities. This includes an assessment of ductwork condition, airflow patterns, system sizing, and thermostat compatibility prior to installation. The company noted that these steps are necessary to ensure that heating and cooling systems operate efficiently and maintain consistent indoor temperatures across different areas of the home.

In addition to installation services, the expansion also includes continued availability of related support services such as furnace maintenance, furnace inspection, heating system repair, and air conditioning repair across South Jordan, Sandy, West Valley City, and Cottonwood Heights. The company stated that these services are intended to help homeowners maintain system performance over time and reduce the likelihood of unexpected operational issues. Preventative service measures, including AC maintenance and system inspections, will also be offered within the expanded coverage areas.

The company emphasized that indoor air quality services will remain a central component of its expanded offering throughout Taylorsville, Midvale, and surrounding communities. These services may include air filter replacement, air purification solutions, and whole-house air filtration systems, as well as humidity control through humidifier and dehumidifier installation. Larsen HVAC & Plumbing noted that these services are designed to improve airflow conditions and support overall system performance while addressing common indoor air concerns.

A representative of Larsen HVAC & Plumbing commented on the expansion, stating that the decision was based on the need to provide consistent HVAC solutions to homeowners in surrounding communities such as South Jordan, Sandy, West Valley City and Cottonwood Heights who may not have had access to the same level of service availability. The representative explained that extending service coverage allows the company to apply its established installation and evaluation process to a broader range of homes with varying system requirements.

"Expanding into additional service areas allows Larsen HVAC & Plumbing to bring a consistent approach to heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services to more homeowners across West Jordan and nearby cities," said a company representative. "Each home presents a different set of conditions, and the goal is to ensure that systems are properly evaluated and installed to support long-term performance and indoor comfort."

The company also noted that homes in the expanded service areas, including Taylorsville and Midvale, may experience differences in system performance due to variations in insulation, airflow distribution, and home design. As a result, the evaluation process will remain a key part of each project to ensure that recommended solutions are aligned with the specific conditions of the property.

Larsen HVAC & Plumbing indicated that the expansion will not change its operational standards or service approach. Instead, the same processes used in its existing service areas across West Jordan, South Jordan, and Sandy will be applied to new locations, including detailed system assessments and a focus on installation accuracy. The company stated that maintaining consistency in its service process is important as it extends operations into additional communities.

The announcement comes at a time when homeowners in West Valley City, Cottonwood Heights, Taylorsville, and nearby areas are placing increased focus on indoor comfort, energy efficiency, and system reliability. Larsen HVAC & Plumbing stated that the expanded availability of its core services is intended to address these needs by providing structured HVAC solutions that consider both system performance and indoor air conditions. The company also noted that demand for properly installed systems has increased as more homeowners prioritize long-term system efficiency.

The company confirmed that service availability in the newly included locations is now active, with scheduling available for both installation and system evaluation appointments across West Jordan, South Jordan, West Valley City, Sandy, Taylorsville, Midvale, and Cottonwood Heights. Larsen HVAC & Plumbing added that it will continue to monitor service demand and may adjust coverage areas as needed in response to future growth.

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For more information about Larsen HVAC & Plumbing and its expanded HVAC service areas, visit the company's website.

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For more information about Larsen HVAC & Plumbing, contact the company here:



Larsen HVAC & Plumbing

Shawn Larsen

(801) 930-5450

shawn@larsenhvac.com

6752 Airport Rd, West Jordan, UT 84084 USA