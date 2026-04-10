4,200+ Attendees, 100,000+ Meetings: JCtrans Conference Drives Global Freight Forwarding Collaboration

Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 1 to 4, 2026, JCtrans held the 21st Global Freight Forwarders Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing together more than 4,200 freight forwarding executives, association leaders and industry experts from around the world. Through member salons, business coordination sessions, keynote speeches, panel discussions, one-on-one meetings, gala dinners and a cruise night, participants engaged in wide-ranging exchanges and business discussions. More than a large-scale industry event, the conference marked a significant moment in the international logistics sector’s shift from the traditional alliance model toward a digital, credit-driven platform model.









New Trust, New Connection: Rebuilding Value and Reshaping Business in the Platform Era

At the opening ceremony, Chalermsak Karnchanawarin, President of Thai International Freight Forwarders Association, and Jamil Ahmed, Chairman of Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association delivered opening remarks, expressing their strong expectations for the conference and their shared hope for deeper collaboration across the global freight forwarding industry.

In his keynote address, “New Trust, New Connection,” JCtrans Founder and CEO Jacy Qiu said cooperation among freight forwarders is moving beyond the traditional alliance model and into a digital, credit-driven platform era. He summarized that shift in one line: “Networks connect people. Platforms drive business.” What companies need today, he said, is verifiable trust, predictable growth, and repeatable transactions.

The first, Trust as Code, reflects JCtrans’ approach to building trust as a system capability. Developed with support from Dun & Bradstreet and SGS, it embeds risk management throughout the transaction process and helps the industry move from gut feeling to system recognition. The second, Matching as Compass, combines intelligent systems with professional services to help companies move from waiting for opportunities to proactive growth. The third, Service as Anchor, combines professional teams with system capabilities, integrating tools such as payments, protection and insurance to provide professional support that truly anchors business growth.







JCtrans COO Leon Li also shared how that platform strategy is being translated into day-to-day operations. He explained how JCtrans turns its platform strategy into practical products and services every member can use, benefit from, and trust. He highlighted key solutions such as JCVF, the intelligent inquiry system, JC Pay, risk alerts and freight insurance, all designed to help member companies move from waiting for opportunities to proactive growth, and achieve verifiable trust, predictable growth, and repeatable transactions through systematic support.

During the opening ceremony, JCtrans also entered into strategic partnerships with the Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association and BREAKBULK, further extending its global service network.

With the Middle East facing mounting geopolitical uncertainty, the logistics market is under pressure from supply chain restructuring while also presenting new opportunities for localized expansion. In the forum session, four industry experts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan discussed the opportunities and challenges shaping the Middle East logistics market. Their discussion focused on supply chain realignment, local compliance and digital transformation, offering practical insights for freight forwarders looking to expand in the region.





During the conference, JCtrans officially launched the “JC Club 2.0” ecosystem. Built around the idea of “platform empowerment, autonomous communities,” the model allows specialty clubs to operate independently, while the platform headquarters provides certification, rule auditing and shared resource support. JC Club 2.0 is designed to strengthen members’ capital value through access to scarce business resources, intellectual value through Risk Mitigation training and industry dialogue, and brand value through platform endorsement, with the broader goal of building an open, efficient and sustainable industry ecosystem. Representatives from several core member companies took the stage to share their experience working with JCtrans and expressed strong expectations for the 2.0 model.

In addition to the business program, JCtrans also organized a range of networking and social events, including cocktail receptions, gala dinners and a cruise night, creating a more relaxed setting for delegates to connect and helping turn introductions into deeper business relationships.





Key Figures and Outcomes: 100,000+ Meetings and Strong Business Growth

More than 4,200 industry professionals from over 120 countries and regions attended the conference in Bangkok. During the event, participants completed more than 100,000 rounds of one-on-one meetings, generating strong business momentum across the platform. In addition, over 100 new cooperation agreements were successfully concluded during the conference. Many members also reached follow-up cooperation intentions based on their recognition of the JCtrans brand and service capabilities. The conference also presented several awards, including Annual Best Partner and Best Financial Partner.





Looking Ahead: From the Alliance Era to the Platform Era, Where Collaboration Continues Beyond the Conference

Company representatives attending the event broadly agreed that the platform model built by JCtrans has helped lower the trust barriers in cross-border cooperation, improve the efficiency of Business Opportunity Matching, and provide meaningful support for small and medium-sized freight forwarders seeking to compete on a global stage.

The conference concluded on April 4, but for many participants, it marked the beginning of a new phase. When trust becomes a system capability, matching becomes a compass for growth, and service becomes an anchor for business, transactions are no longer limited to the conference floor, and cooperation does not end with a single meeting. Through the platform model built by JCtrans, the company aims to make industry exchange and cooperation possible every day, well beyond the conference itself.

JCtrans said it will continue expanding its global presence and fostering a more open, efficient and trustworthy digital ecosystem for the logistics industry.

About JCtrans

JCtrans is a leading global B2B platform in the international logistics industry, with 28,600+ Paid Enterprise-level Users and 770,000 registered users. It has established a presence in 867 cities across 181 countries, with more than 12,000 active members worldwide and more than 3.5 million business opportunities generated on the platform each year. Through digital tools, credit protection and ecosystem support, the platform is committed to helping freight forwarders build connections more efficiently and achieve sustainable growth.