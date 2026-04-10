Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of ASP Isotopes Inc, (NASDAQ: ASPI); BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR); Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of ASP Isotopes Inc. (“ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPI). The investigation concerns whether the Company and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties by making materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s uranium enrichment technology and business prospects.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities prior to September 26, 2024 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/aspi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? On December 4, 2025, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York denied in part defendants’ motion to dismiss and underlying securities fraud class action complaint against ASP Insotopes (NASADQ: ASPI) and certain of its officers - and allowed certain securities fraud claims to proceed.

According to that complaint, beginning in September 2024, the Company and its executives made statements to investors regarding ASP Isotopes’ ability to enrich uranium using proprietary technology. The lawsuit alleges that these statements were materially false and misleading because the Company had never tested its purported uranium enrichment technologies on uranium, whether at laboratory, pilot, or commercial scale.

The complaint further alleges that defendants used these misrepresentations to raise capital from investors, generating approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds while the Company’s stock price was allegedly inflated by misleading statements about its uranium enrichment capabilities.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities prior to September 26, 2024 and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/aspi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. #ASPI #ASPIsotopes $ASPI

BELLRING BRANDS, INC. (NYSE: BRBR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares prior to October 1, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bellring-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard from product shortages Bellring’s supply had previously faced; (2) once customers were confident that the product shortages were resolved, they reduced inventory and cut back on new orders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares prior to October 1, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bellring-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

$BRBR #BRBR #BellRing

COTY INC. (NYSE: COTY):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Alternatively, if you purchased Coty shares between November 5, 2025, through February 4, 2026, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn. more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overwhelmingly positive statements regarding Coty’s growth and profitability prospects for fiscal year 2026 were false when made; (2) Coty’s growth in the beauty market was slowing, including underperformance in its Consumer Beauty segment; (3) The Company’s margins were being pressured by increased marketing expenditures; (4) Growth in Coty’s Prestige fragrance segment was decelerating; and (5) As a result, Defendants’ statements about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Coty shares between November 5, 2025, through February 4, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#COTY $COTY

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX). The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between May 8, 2025, through March 2, 2026, you may be able to participate in this securities fraud class action.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between May 8, 2025, through March 2, 2026, you may be able to participate in this securities fraud class action.

#PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com