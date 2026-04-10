DP World Marks New Milestone in Canada with Contrecoeur Expansion Groundbreaking

MONTREAL, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World celebrated a major milestone in the expansion of its Canadian network as construction begins on the Contrecoeur container terminal at the Port of Montreal, a transformative infrastructure project that will increase capacity and enhance supply chain efficiency across Eastern Canada.

The development forms part of a long-term partnership with the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) under a Joint Development Agreement signed in 2025 with DP World (a joint venture between DP World and La Caisse) for the design and development of the terminal’s land-based infrastructure.

Once complete, the Contrecoeur terminal will add approximately 1.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of annual capacity, increasing the port’s container handling capacity by roughly 60%. The expansion will support growing trade volumes, improve supply chain fluidity, and enhance Canada’s ability to diversify trade with global markets.

As part of the project, DP World is responsible for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the terminal’s land-based infrastructure – including the container yard, buildings, utilities, and on-site rail connection. In-water works are being led by the MPA.

Construction is now underway, with commissioning of the terminal expected by 2031.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “We’re honoured to deliver this transformational project, which will elevate the Port of Montreal’s role in global trade and support Canada’s trade diversification. As our sixth terminal in the country, Contrecoeur reflects our commitment to strengthening trade infrastructure and delivering efficient, integrated supply chain solutions for our customers. The terminal will serve as a powerful economic engine for Quebec and Eastern Canada – creating thousands of jobs during construction and driving long-term growth through expanded trade capacity.”

DP World was selected as a partner for the project based on its global expertise in port operations, technology, and sustainable infrastructure. The Contrecoeur terminal is set to become DP World’s sixth terminal facility in Canada, joining its operations in Vancouver, Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, and Saint John.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.