iPlay iLearn Toys’ Floating Fairway Winner Of “Swimming Pool Product of the Year” In 2026 Toy & Games Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toy & Games Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform where innovation meets play, today announced that iPlay iLearn , providers of high-quality educational toys to children growing up and learning in the 21st century, and its Floating Fairway, have been selected as “Swimming Pool Product of the Year” in the 2nd annual awards program. This year's winners showcase the groundbreaking products and companies that redefine fun and bring joy to people around the world.

The Floating Fairway is an inflatable target golf game for the pool. The all-in-one set includes a large, floating green with numbered scoring zones and a junior golf club with floating balls. The game floats on the water’s surface, challenging players to chip or toss sticky balls onto different scoring zones across the floating “green.” The three-size adjustable-length golf club and colorful graphics encourage poolside competitions and play.

Players score points by landing balls on high-value targets, testing precision for friends and family ages three and up. A built-in scoring area on the playing surface enables real-time scorekeeping, and the game helps to nurture children's physical and mental development.

The inflatable is made from safe materials for children - high-quality PVC plastic and plush materials, that is long-lasting and tear-resistant. The fairway surface is covered with plush fabric, offering a soft touch and non-slip grip during water use. Additional components include 12 sticky golf balls, a chipping mat and a flag. The fairway target board measures approximately 49"x41"x6".

“The brains behind iPlay, iLearn is an early years teacher and mother who recognized the importance of giving children toys which allow them to sharpen their critical thinking and problem-solving skills while cultivating collaboration, teamwork, creativity and imagination – all essential attributes as they grow in our modern era,” said Jingyu Wang, CEO of iPlay iLearn Toys. “We’re grateful to Toys & Game Innovation for this award. In the hearts of children, toys are everything. We have found that golf games allow children to get close to nature while exercising, improving their creativity and imagination. Golf toys also develop kids' fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.”

The Toys & Games Innovation Awards' mission is to recognize and celebrate excellence in the toy and game industry by honoring outstanding achievements in innovation, sustainability, quality, inclusivity, educational value and most importantly fun! The awards program strives to showcase and uplift the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality, and the advancement of toys and games. Categories range from, Action Figures & Playsets, Arts & Crafts, Dolls & Stuffed Animals, Games & Puzzles, Outdoor Play, S.T.E.M Toys, Gaming and more.

“The Floating Fairway brings the fun of the golf course to the pool. Children learn, grow and explore through games, and the best games allow children to use their imagination. In addition, getting them out of the house and playing outdoors helps them to develop muscle strength and coordination as well as creativity, social interaction, and more,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Toys and Games Innovation. “This unique game from iPlay, iLearn helps kids of all ages tee off for fun while also maintaining safety and innovative design. This pool accessory brings endless fun to the family, just in time for summer. We’re pleased to name The Floating Fairway ‘Swimming Pool Product of the Year!’”

About iPlay iLearn Toys

iPlay, iLearn is a passionate team of toy enthusiasts who believe that play is the secret ingredient to unlocking a child’s imagination and education experience.

Our mission is to provide children with quality opportunities to engage in fun and laughter, while developing critical-thinking and problem-solving skills. We do this by offering a wide variety of toyetic experiences for all childhood ages, like our award-winning Bouncy Pals, out expanding line of engaging baby toys, and our new Funscape pool and backyard toys.

With each and every iPlay, iLearn toy creation, our desire is to inspire kids and kids-at-heart to cultivate a lifetime love of imaginative play and learning.

About Toys and Games Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Toys and Games Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Toys and Games Retail Industry. The Toys and Games Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of and advancements made by the companies and products including S.T.E.M, Outdoor Play, Games & Puzzles, Gaming, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.toyinnovationawards.com

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Toy and Games Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475